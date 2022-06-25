fbpx
An Update: Indian Boarding Schools

To all of our readers and friends,

This week, witnesses appeared before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to speak about the genocidal history of federal Indian boarding school policies as well as the generational harm of those policies on Native families and communities. 

A few days before the Senate hearing, news broke that the U.S. Army had exhumed the remains of a Native American student at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School — only to discover that the body was that of a different person. Tribal leaders told Native News that losing the remains of the Native American teen was not an isolated incident, and that it foretells a grim reality for future Indian boarding-school repatriations across the country.

If you’re a regular reader of Native News Online, you’re likely familiar with the 150-year history of Indian Boarding Schools and their impact on Indian Country. We have written extensively on this issue, reporting more than 100 stories as part of our effort to shine a bright light on this dark era of forced assimilation of Native American children.

During the Senate hearings, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland — a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo and herself a product of the boarding school policies — advocated for a Truth and Healing Commission and talked about her planned “road to healing” tour to speak with boarding school survivors and assess tribal needs.  She told the Senate committee that her first stop will be in Oklahoma.

We plan to be there and at other stops on the road to healing. And we will continue to cover this important story throughout 2022 and 2023. That’s why today, I’m asking you to support our newsroom with a one-time or recurring donation to fund our reporting, including the escalating cost of travel. I ask that you please join us in this effort with a one-time donation or a recurring donation of $5 or $10 per month. 

Megwetch, 

Levi Rickert
Editor & Publisher

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? 

For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.  Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10.  Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. 

Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. 

Levi Rickert
Author: Levi RickertEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at [email protected]

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Indian Country Responds

June 24, 2022 Darren Thompson
Today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , a little more than a month after a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked that forewarned the public that the court was preparing to change its course on protecting abortions. The 1973 decision had provided a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years and today’s ruling will affect millions of Americans and their access to abortion.
Currents

President Biden Signs New Gun Law Aimed to Keep Guns Away from Dangerous People

June 25, 2022 Native News Online Staff Currents 279
President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law on Saturday morning, June 25, 2022. The law is the most comprehensive gun control piece of legislation in almost three decades.
Opinion

The Juneteenth National Holiday is a Time to Remember

June 20, 2022 Levi Rickert Opinion 2214
Editor's Note: This opinion was first published last year on June 19, 2021. It is being republished today as the nation celcbrate the Juneteenth fedeal holiday. Opinion. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law on Thursday that makes Juneteenth a national holiday. Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day, celebrates June 19, 1865, the date the people of Texas were informed slavery was over.

A New Generation of Native Americans Awakens to Indian Boarding Schools 

June 19, 2022 Levi Rickert Opinion 2216
Opinion. Last year, about a week after news broke about the buried remains of 215 innocent school children at the Kamloops Industrial Residential School in Canada’s British Columbia province, I reported on a rally in my hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Sovereignty

Senate Committee Hears Indigenous Testimony on Federal Indian Boarding School Report and Legislation

June 23, 2022 Jenna Kunze Sovereignty 1151
Two issues were on the table during the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs’ hearing June 22: the Department of the Interior’s landmark investigative report on Indian Boarding Schools, and legislation intended to work in tandem with the department’s initiative to address trauma and bring healing to boarding-school survivors and their communities.

When it comes to Indian Boarding School Graves, Tribal Spiritual Law is Shunned as Repatriations Continue to Fail Some Tribes

June 23, 2022 Jenna Kunze Sovereignty 1424
On June 18, the remains of 13-year-old Wade Ayers were set to go home to the Catawba Nation in South Carolina for the first time since he was sent to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania in 1901. But at the disinterment ceremony, U.S. Army archaeologists excavating under Wade’s headstone found remains inconsistent with those of a 13-year-old boy, which were “instead found to be that of a girl of the approximate age of 15-20.”
Education

Essay Contest Open to Youth Ages 10-19; $5,000 Prize

June 22, 2022 Neely Bardwell Education 670
John F. Tinker Foundation is offering an opportunity for students to win money through a National Essay Contest.

Native American Journalism Fellows Announced

June 20, 2022 Neely Bardwell Education 1344
Seven students have been selected by the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) to participate in the Native American Journalism Fellowship (NAJF). Each of these students are currently enrolled in colleges and universities across the country.
Arts & Entertainment

Twelve Native Writers Received the Native American Writers Accelerator Grant

June 23, 2022 Neely Bardwell Arts & Entertainment 952
For the second year, Native writers will receive grants and professional opportunities through the Native American Writers Accelerator Grant as part of the effort to increase Native representation in media. Each of the writers chosen will receive $10,000 and professional support to help the writers develop their skills, and pitch their projects.

Owanmi wins James Beard Award

June 20, 2022 Jenna Kunze Arts & Entertainment 1081
Minnesota’s first full service Indigenous restaurant, Owanmi , was named Best New Restaurant in the James Beard Awards of 2022.
Health

FDA Bans Juul Labs E-cigarette Products

June 24, 2022 Native News Online Staff

Navajo Nation Sees Increase in New COVID-19 Cases Over Father’s Day Weekend

June 23, 2022 Andrew Kennard
Environment

Federal Grant Helps Comanche Housing Authority Make Vital Repairs to Native Homes

June 17, 2022 Andrew Kennard Environment 1176
A $1 million federal grant will help the Comanche Nation Housing Authority (CNHA) meet home repair needs of tribal members in five Oklahoma counties.

HIGH AND DRY: Toxic coal ash could be the next opportunity — or broken promise — for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe

June 11, 2022 Kelsey Turner Environment 4506
COLSTRIP, Montana—After a 10-hour shift at the coal-fired power plant in the small southeastern Montana town of Colstrip, Northern Cheyenne tribal member Jason Small drives three minutes down the road to a local taco truck. Dressed in a zip-up hoodie and jeans, he grabs a burrito and heads next door for a late-afternoon beer at the Whiskey Gulch Saloon, a nearly empty bar where the staff all know him.