Federal Court Halts Construction of Alligator Alcatraz Near Miccosukee Villages

Details By Levi Rickert August 07, 2025

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), halting further construction at the immigration detention site situated at the Everglades Jetport, commonly known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The Court’s ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, together with Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity. Last month, the Tribe moved to intervene in the ongoing federal case, Friends of the Everglades, Inc. et al. v. Noem et al. The Court granted the Tribe’s request to intervene.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the unauthorized construction of the facility, located near traditional Miccosukee villages.

While the TRO does not affect current operations at the site, it prohibits any additional construction activity until the court reconvenes.

“We welcome the court’s decision to pause construction on this deeply concerning project. The detention facility threatens land that is not only environmentally sensitive but sacred to our people,” said Miccosukee Tribe Chairman Talbert Cypress.

The restraining order will remain in effect until Tuesday, August 12, 2025, when the court is scheduled to hold an evidentiary hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction. In the meantime, the Tribe continues to advocate for its rights, raising concerns about the facility’s impact on sacred lands, water resources, and cultural preservation.

The Miccosukee Tribe remains steadfast in defending its sovereign rights, protecting its people, and preserving the ecological integrity of the Everglades.

“While this order is temporary, it is an important step in asserting our rights and protecting our homeland. The Miccosukee Tribe will continue to stand for our culture, our sovereignty, and the Everglades,” Chairman Cypress said.

