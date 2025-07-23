IAIA Appoints Dr. Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo) as Next President

Details By Native News Online Staff July 23, 2025

The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), the University for Indigenous Creative Excellence, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo) as its next president, effective August 1, 2025. She will succeed Dr. Robert Martin (Cherokee Nation), who will retire on July 31 following a remarkable tenure defined by visionary leadership and institutional growth.

Dr. Lowe brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership and a deep, sustained commitment to Indigenous student success. Most recently, she served as Chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), where she oversaw a $207 million annual budget and led groundbreaking efforts to elevate Indigenous education and cultural representation nationwide.

With more than 20 years in senior administrative roles, Dr. Lowe has made lasting contributions to Native student development, curriculum innovation, faculty and staff support, and cross-sector partnerships with Indigenous communities and educational institutions. Before her leadership at NEH, she served as Executive Director of the Harvard University Native American Program and held positions at Yale University and the University of Arizona, where she earned her PhD in Educational Policy Studies and Practice.

“IAIA is an extraordinary institution dedicated to nurturing creativity, innovation, and leadership within Indigenous communities,” Dr. Lowe stated. “I am deeply honored to join this vibrant community and look forward to building upon the visionary work of my predecessors and the board of trustees to further IAIA’s mission, support student success and programs, and strengthen its national and international presence.”

Beverly Morris (Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska), IAIA Board of Trustees Chairperson, expressed the Board’s excitement at Dr. Lowe’s appointment, stating, “Dr. Lowe’s distinguished career, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to Indigenous education and the arts make her uniquely suited to lead IAIA into its next era of excellence. We eagerly welcome her expertise and passion as we continue to advance our institution’s transformative impact.”



Dr. Lowe brings an Indigenous perspective, authenticity, and strategic vision to her leadership role. The IAIA community warmly welcomes Dr. Lowe as she steps into this significant role, poised to continue and expand IAIA’s legacy as a leading institution for contemporary Indigenous arts, cultures, and education.

