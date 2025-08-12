Federal Judge Overturns Trump-Era Decision to Open Pacific Marine Monument to Commercial Fishing

Details By Kaili Berg August 12, 2025

A federal judge in Hawai‘i has struck down a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) decision that opened parts of the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument to commercial fishing, ruling the action violated existing protections.

The ruling, issued Friday evening by the U.S. District Court in Honolulu, nullifies an April 25 letter from NMFS that authorized commercial fishing in monument waters surrounding Johnston Atoll, Jarvis Island, and Wake Island.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

These areas have been closed to commercial fishing since 2014 under protections put in place by former President Obama.

The court found that NMFS acted unlawfully by granting fishing access without following the proper process under the Magnuson-Stevens Act, which requires public notice and an opportunity for comment before changing fishing regulations.

“The court forcefully rejected the Trump administration’s outrageous claim that it can dismantle vital protections for the monument’s unique and vulnerable species and ecosystems without involving the public,” Earthjustice attorney David Henkin, who represented the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

The April NMFS letter followed an April 17 proclamation by President Trump, which sought to reverse the commercial fishing ban in parts of the monument.

Plaintiffs, including Kāpa‘a, the Conservation Council for Hawai‘i, and the Center for Biological Diversity, filed suit in May challenging the move, arguing the proclamation itself was unconstitutional and that NMFS bypassed the law in greenlighting destructive fishing practices such as longline and purse seine fishing.

The court’s order means the April letter is no longer valid, so commercial fishers can’t use it as permission to operate. All fishing in the waters 50 to 200 nautical miles around Johnston Atoll, Jarvis Island, and Wake Island must stop right away.

“We applaud the court for rejecting the Fisheries Service’s attempt to gut fishing protections in the monument without going through the formal rule-making process, which ensures a voice for all those concerned about protecting the monument’s vital species and ecosystems for today, and for future generations,” Jonee Peters, Executive Director of Conservation Council for Hawaiʻi said in a statement.

While the court has now vacated the NMFS letter, the broader legal challenge to Trump’s 2020 proclamation is still pending. The court will hold a scheduling conference on October 6 to determine the schedule to resolve this claim.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher