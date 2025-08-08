Benson County Chief Deputy Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Arrests on Tribal Land

Details By Kaili Berg August 08, 2025

Chief Deputy Travis Carlson, who is non-Native, of Benson County, North Dakota, was arrested on July 24 and is now facing a range of serious criminal charges. Among them are allegations that he unlawfully arrested members of the Spirit Lake Nation on reservation land without proper authority.

According to court documents, Carlson has been charged with three felonies and ten misdemeanors involving abuse of power, illegal arrests, sexual harassment, and tampering with public records. He is currently being held at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Prosecutors allege that on April 9 and May 27, 2025, Carlson submitted falsified probable cause affidavits and falsely claimed jurisdiction to arrest and remove tribal citizens from reservation land. In doing so, he allegedly misrepresented the authority of the Benson County Sheriff’s Office and bypassed the Bureau of Indian Affairs—actions that violate federal Indian law.

The misdemeanor charges include official oppression, dereliction of duty, and disorderly conduct. Investigators claim Carlson unlawfully detained individuals, sexually harassed female coworkers, and, in one disturbing incident, followed a female detainee into a restroom and allegedly recorded her.

Additional allegations state that Carlson failed to file required investigative reports, withheld the identities of key witnesses, and neglected his duties in connection with an April 2024 burglary case.

Carlson, 37, has a documented history of misconduct across multiple law enforcement agencies in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Public records show he was fired from the Belfield Police Department in 2014 after admitting to having sex in a patrol vehicle while on duty. Over the years, he has been known as a "wandering officer," frequently moving between departments amid accusations of inappropriate conduct, insubordination, and misuse of agency resources.

Carlson appeared in court for a bond hearing on July 25. His bond was set at $10,000, with several conditions, including a nightly curfew, GPS monitoring, and a ban on entering the Spirit Lake Reservation. His attorneys maintain that he is presumed innocent and intend to fight the charges.

