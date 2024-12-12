fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Native Bidaské Live Stream

Details

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?

Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.

Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.

Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. 

Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices.

No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Appears on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"

December 12, 2024 Kaili Berg
On December 10, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) joined Comedy Central's The Daily Show for an impactful conversation with Michael Kosta.
Currents

Older Americans Act and Native ELDER Act Pass Senate

December 13, 2024 Native News Online Staff Currents 1217
U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) applauded the Senate passage of the Older Americans Act Reauthorization Act of 2024 , which included provisions of her bill, the Enhancing Native Elders’ Longevity, Dignity, Empowerment, and Respect (Native ELDER) Act . Co-sponsored by Senator Tina Smith (D-MN, the Native ELDER Act will improve federal programs and services for Alaska Native, American Indian, and Native Hawaiian Elders. The legislation now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.
Opinion

Lumbee Tribe Stands with Senator Thom Tillis in the Face of Continuous Attacks by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

December 11, 2024 John L. Lowery Opinion 1968
Guest Opinion. For nearly 140 years, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has been petitioning the United States government for full and unconditional recognition as a Federally recognized Indian tribe. An injustice the Lumbee people do not want to see carried on any longer. The time is now to bring the Lumbee into the full guarantees of government-to-government relations promised by the United States Constitution. The Lumbee Fairness Act will modify the Lumbee Act, passed in 1956 during the era of “Indian Termination”, and place our Tribe on equal footing with other federally recognized tribes and end our status as second-class Native people.

NCAI President Asks Biden on Air Force One to Free Leonard Peltier

December 08, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 7086
Opinion. During the opening general session of the annual National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) in late October, NCAI President Mark Macarro, chairman of the Pechanga Band of Indians, shared the story of being among several prominent Native Americans invited to fly on Air Force One with President Joe Biden as he traveled to Phoenix to issue an apology for the U.S. government’s role in federal Indian boarding schools in late October.
Sovereignty

Take Action Now to Support Tribal Water Sovereignty

December 07, 2024 Native American Rights Fund Sovereignty 1014
WASHINGTON — Since the 1970s, the Native American Rights Fund has helped Tribal Nations achieve their water goals to secure access to safe and reliable water supplies through multi-party, negotiated water rights settlements. Currently, a record 12 such settlements are pending in Congress.

Pawnee Nation: Elder’s Food Insecurity 2024 Allocation

December 05, 2024 Pawnee Nation News Sovereignty 577
PAWNEE RESERVE, Okla. — On December 3, 2024, the Pawnee Business Council (PBC) met for a Special Meeting and approved an additional allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Pawnee Nation (PN) Elders 65 and over.
Education

The Tribal College and University Building Bridges Grant Program Selects Second Cohort of Awardees

December 11, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 394
The Tribal College and University (TCU) Building Bridges Grant Program has awarded more than $400,000 in its second funding cycle. Established through a partnership between the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) and NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) for American Indian Alaska Native STEM Engagement (MAIANSE), the program aims to expand TCU student involvement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields. The grants support initiatives that enhance course and curriculum development, foster research activities, and increase student engagement in STEM education.

UNM’s Institute for American Indian Education Clebrates 20 Years

December 03, 2024 Manuel Valdez Education 658
The Institute for American Indian Education (IAIE) is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Dec. 6. The celebration takes place at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center from 3 to 6 p.m. in Chaco I and Chaco II rooms. Appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
Arts & Entertainment

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Appears on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"

December 12, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 2131
On December 10, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) joined Comedy Central's The Daily Show for an impactful conversation with Michael Kosta.

National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Receives $150,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

December 11, 2024 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 593
The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, based in Minneapolis, is one of nine organizations selected to receive a non-matching grant of $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This funding will support projects that explore local arts and cultural approaches to promoting social connection, a sense of belonging, and mental health through the arts.
Health

Indian Health Service Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Patients and Improving the Purchased/Referred Care Program

December 13, 2024 Native News Online Staff

University of Alaska Anchorage Launches Alaska Natives into the Psychology Program

December 12, 2024 Native News Online Staff
Environment

NCAI calls on Congress to Protect Indigenous Sacred Sites from Mining

December 11, 2024 Levi Rickert Environment 276
As mining activities escalate in western states and jeopardize indigenous lands and resources, the National Congress of American Indians called on Congress to enact legislation to protect Indigenous sacred sites from mining. The group’s General Assembly passed the resolution at its 2024 annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. NCAI is the oldest, largest and most representative Native American and Alaska Native organization serving the broad interests of tribal governments and communities.

TIME Magazine Names Gila River Indian Community Leader to Its "2024 Time100 Climate” List

November 14, 2024 Levi Rickert Environment 2368
Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis was named on Tuesday to the 2024 Time100 Climate 2024. The list features the 100 most influential leaders driving business to real climate action from around the globe.