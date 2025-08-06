2025 LIFT Awards Honor Ten Emerging Native Artists Advancing Tradition, Justice, and Storytelling

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 06, 2025

The Native Arts + Cultures Foundation (NACF) has just announced its 2025 LIFT Award recipients, ten early-career Indigenous artists recognized for their bold voices, creative visions, and commitment to cultural and community impact.

Chosen from a national pool of over 100 applicants, the awardees span a wide range of disciplines, from pottery to poetry, basketry to beat-making.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

What unites them is a shared commitment to cultural sovereignty, environmental justice, healing, and storytelling that centers Native life and experience.

The LIFT Award includes $15,000 in funding, plus professional development and marketing support, giving these artists the tools and space to launch new projects rooted in their own communities and traditions.

This year’s LIFT artists are:

Aaron Baumgardner (Catawba) – Potter and basketmaker

Beth Bush (Potawatomi, Odawa) – Traditional artist

Sáandlaanaay Kimberly Fulton Orozco (Tlingit and Haida) – Visual artist

Danielle Olana Jagelski (Red Cliff Ojibwe/Oneida) – Musician

Gregory Juan (Native Hawaiian) – Musician

Jesse Kahoonei (Kanaka ʻŌiwi/Native Hawaiian) – Visual artist

Rhiannon Skye Tafoya (Eastern Band Cherokee & Santa Clara Pueblo) – Visual artist

Delia Touché (Spirit Lake Nation) – Visual artist

Jared Tso (Navajo) – Traditional artist

Anangookwe Wolf (Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe, Fort Peck Assiniboine, Dakota) – Poet

Their projects will explore issues like intergenerational trauma, land stewardship, language preservation, and the celebration of Native joy and resistance.

"I am thrilled to celebrate this remarkable cohort of artists! The LIFT, Early Career Support for Native Artists program was created to champion emerging Indigenous voices, honoring the depth of our Traditional Knowledge while embracing the boundless innovation and ingenuity of our Native people,” Shyla Spicer (Yakama Nation/Seneca Cayuga), President, CEO, Native Arts Cultures Foundation said in a press release. “At NACF, we believe in providing space, support, and sovereignty for artists to dream boldly, create fearlessly, and lead with vision. I cannot wait to witness the ways these artists will shape our cultural landscape in the year ahead and across their extraordinary careers."

The LIFT initiative is part of NACF’s broader mission to invest in Native-led art and storytelling. Support for the 2025 LIFT program comes in part from the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher