Next on Native Bidaské: From Business Leader to Candidate: Chris James Announces Congressional Run

Details By Native StoryLab August 14, 2025

One of Indian Country’s top economic development leaders recently decided it’s time to step into politics. Next on Native Bidaské, our host Levi Rickert sits down with Chris James, President and CEO of the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development, to discuss why he’s running for Congress and how his journey from boardrooms to ballots could reshape the conversation in Washington.

Under James’ leadership, the National Center has expanded its revenue, broadened its client base, and strengthened its impact for Native entrepreneurs nationwide. Now, he’s aiming to bring that same business-focused, results-driven mindset to the halls of Congress.

James says his campaign will focus on small business support, education, and infrastructure, issues he believes are critical for both Native and non-Native communities. A descendant of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he’s equally committed to protecting tribal sovereignty and investing in communities that have long been overlooked by federal policy.

James’ decision to run marks a turning point not only in his career, but potentially in the way Indian Country’s priorities are heard in Congress. With his track record in economic development and a promise to advocate for constituents’ interests, he’s inviting voters to consider what leadership looks like when it’s rooted in both business acumen and cultural commitment.

Tune in to Native Bidaské to hear more.

TUNE IN:

Date: Friday, August 15th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website