Offices Reopen for Grand Traverse Band After Threat to Staff Prompted Shutdown

All tribal offices of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTB), located in Peshawbestown, Michigan, have reopened as of Wednesday, following a closure on Monday and Tuesday due to an imminent threat directed at several key staff members.

Most government offices were closed during the two-day shutdown, with the exception of the Medicine Lodge Building and Regulatory Personnel. Employees from other departments continued their work remotely.

No specific details about the nature of the threat have been disclosed to the public.

The tribe addressed the situation with the following statement posted to its official Facebook page for tribal members:

“Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our community as our top priority, the Tribal Council made the difficult decision to temporarily close all tribal public facilities on Monday, August 4, 2025. This action was taken in response to an imminent threat to a few key staff members, and while we understand the inconvenience this may cause, the protection of our people must take priority.

Law enforcement and tribal officials are actively assessing the situation, and we will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. Essential services, the GTB Clinic, Tribal Police, and ETM services will continue to operate at their physical locations. Other GTB governmental services will be staffed remotely where possible. Emergency contacts remain available for urgent needs…We respect the necessity of confidentiality in the tribal police investigatory process, and we will inform you as soon as the investigatory process permits.”

Calls to the tribe by Native News Online have not been returned.

