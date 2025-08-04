Book-sharing boxes provided by Little Free Library's Indigenous Library Program

Details By Little Free Library August 04, 2025

If your neighborhood could use more books, the Little Free Library’s Indigenous Library Program might be just what you need. The program offers free book-sharing boxes—plus curated, culturally relevant books—to Indigenous communities across the U.S. and Canada.

Applications are open now. Click here to apply.

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Little Free Library is a nonprofit on a mission to spark community connections and boost book access through its iconic book-exchange boxes. Their vision? A Little Free Library in every community, and a book for every reader—no matter their zip code or income level.

Here’s the truth: The more books kids have around them, the more likely they are to become lifelong readers. But in many Native American and First Nations communities, public libraries are scarce—sometimes nonexistent. That’s where this program steps in.

The Indigenous Library Program helps bridge the gap by delivering Little Free Library boxes stocked with books—at no cost to the recipient.

To learn more or to get your community involved, visit littlefreelibrary.org.