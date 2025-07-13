Going for the Gold: California Indian Nations College Hosts 3rd Annual Fire Gala to Fundraise for Native American students' Higher Education

Details By California Indian Nations College July 13, 2025

On Thursday, September 19, 2025, California Indian Nations College (CINC) will host its 3rd Annual Fire Gala at Agua Caliente Resort in Rancho Mirage. The Fire Gala is CINC’s signature annual fundraising event, generating essential support for student services and programs such as the Path Breakers Program, cultural workshops, and community engagement activities.

Hosted by CINC, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, the Gala represents more than a celebration—it serves as a meaningful demonstration of community investment in Native student achievement and the advancement of Native American higher education. Attendees will enjoy a formal dinner, a dynamic silent auction featuring handcrafted Native items and unique local experiences, and a featured performance by a nationally recognized Native American comedian.

Beginning at 6:00 PM, the evening promises an inspiring blend of culture, community, and comedy—all in support of a powerful cause: advancing Indigenous higher education in California. Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner and a spirited silent auction featuring handcrafted Native art, wellness baskets, and unique local experiences. The evening’s headline entertainment is nationally acclaimed Native American comedian Jim Ruel of the Bay Mills Band of Ojibwe. Ruel, known for his appearance on Showtime’s Goin’ Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam, brings bold storytelling and heartfelt humor to the stage. His performance offers a joyful and meaningful reflection of Indigenous life and leadership, reminding audiences of the power of voice and representation.

The theme of this year’s Gala, Going for the Gold, honors the brilliance, perseverance, and potential of Native communities and students. It also reflects CINC’s determination to provide an exceptional academic experience that celebrates Indigenous knowledge and values. Funds raised from the event will directly support CINC students by expanding access to essential academic services, growing Native-centered curricula, and sustaining progress toward accreditation.

Located in Palm Desert and chartered by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, California Indian Nations College has become the first fully accredited tribal college in decades in the state of California. CINC offers associate degrees in Arts & Humanities, Business & Technology, and Social & Behavioral Sciences. All programs are shaped from the Native American perspective, culture, languages, and community engagement, fostering an inclusive and empowering learning environment for Native and non-Native students alike.

The Fire Gala is not just a night of celebration—it is a call to action. Each ticket purchased and each sponsorship pledged helps remove barriers to higher education for Native students. The Gala is also an opportunity to connect with the CINC community, learn about the college’s mission, and invest in a brighter future for Indian Country.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are available now. Those interested can reserve their seats or explore partnership opportunities by visiting www.cincollege.org/firegala or by scanning the QR code on official event materials. For additional information, in-kind contributions, or sponsorship inquiries, contact the Gala team at [email protected].

As California Indian Nations College moves closer to full accreditation, events like the Fire Gala are essential to its momentum. By attending or sponsoring this year’s Gala, you are not just supporting a college, you are strengthening generations. Join us on September 19 and help fan the flames of opportunity, community, and Indigenous excellence.