Chickasaw Nation Begins Construction on New Housing for Medical Students

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media August 12, 2025

ADA, Okla. — Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby was joined by dozens of tribal leaders and medical providers in groundbreaking ceremonies Aug. 12 for a housing project designed for Chickasaw Nation Department of Health providers and resident students.

The project, consisting of 10 single-story apartments and six single-story duplex homes, will be constructed on the Ada South Campus near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center.

The housing project signifies the Chickasaw Nation’s commitment to the future of health care and the long-term strength of the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health, Governor Anoatubby said.

“We are dedicated to providing ample opportunity and convenience for future generations of health care professionals, to providing resources and experiences that will help them develop to their full potential without the unnecessary burden of housing inconvenience,” Governor Anoatubby said.

The single unit apartments, located at 2023 TeAta Drive, will include kitchen and laundry amenities. The duplex homes will feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms with an open floor concept, which includes a kitchen, dining and living room.

The site will be a gated community with lighted parking and badge entry to provide residents with privacy and security.

Throughout the year, the Chickasaw Nation hosts dozens of students as well as health care professionals working temporarily to fill staffing gaps. To accommodate these individuals and families, a need for safe, affordable and convenient housing was identified.

“It is our hope that these units will also be seen as a major attraction to students who visit us in the future, and this will help to further solidify the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health’s status as a leader in health care. They are a leader, and they also continue to be recognized for their leadership, not just here in this community and Oklahoma, but throughout the country," Governor Anoatubby said.

