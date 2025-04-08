We want to hear directly from you. How are these changes affecting you or your community? 

fbpx
US Senate Passes Resolution Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Indian Self-Determination & Education Assistance Act

April 08, 2025 Neely Bardwell
The U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, an act of Congress that fundamentally changed Federal Indian policy.
Currents

Zuni Youth Connect with Culture, History & Sacred Sites at Grand Canyon, Walnaut Canyon & Wuptaki

April 08, 2025 Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Currents 1494
ZUNI, NM — Last month, eight young adults from Zuni Pueblo had the opportunity to connect with Zuni culture, history and sacred sites at Grand Canyon National Park, Walnut Canyon National Monument and Wuptaki National Monument with the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project. The young people, ages 16 to 24, traveled to Arizona on Tuesday, March 18 and returned to Zuni on Friday, March 21.
Opinion

Cherokee Impact Grows, Uplifting Families and Improving Communities

April 06, 2025 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 1302
Guest Opinion. Cherokee Nation is on the rise. Our population, cultural depth, community development and economy show steady, strategic growth.

Challenging Power: What’s at Stake with Vance’s Smithsonian Takeover

April 01, 2025 Levi Rickert Opinion 7358
Opinion. At the height of the 2024 presidential election, candidates at the top of the Republican ticket spread a false claim that Haitian immigrants in a small Ohio town were stealing and eating residents’ pets.
Sovereignty

The National Center Receives $500K Grant from KeyBank Foundation to Address Indigenous Food Sovereignty

April 08, 2025 Neely Bardwell Sovereignty 216
The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (The National Center), a non-profit that assists tribes, tribally owned businesses, and Indigenous entrepreneurs with business and economic development, received a $500,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation.

Native Language Immersion Grant Program Accepting Applications

April 03, 2025 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 1306
The National Fund for Excellence in American Indian Education (Fund) is currently accepting applications in order to further the mission of expanding access to Native language instruction for students enrolled in Bureua of Indian Education (BIE) schools. Under its Native Language Immersion Grant program, the fund is awarding $6.5 milliion projects that instruct Native students to learn their language.
Education

Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Receive $150.000 Grant for Literacy Proficiency

April 08, 2025 Native News Online Staff Education 1688
​ The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) have secured a $150,000 grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust to enhance literacy among children on the Umatilla Indian Reservation (UIR). This funding will support the development and implementation of culturally relevant and age-appropriate reading materials and teaching methods. ​

Senate Commitee on Indian Affairs Hears Testimony on the Impact of Trump's Executive Order to Dismantle the US Dept. of Education

April 04, 2025 Neely Bardwell Education 3459
The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday held an oversight hearing to discuss Native American education and the potential impact of the shuttering of the Department of Education (DOE).
Arts & Entertainment

Choctaw Women highlighted at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's Art Gallery

April 08, 2025 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 1191
The art gallery inside the Sky Tower at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant has unveiled a refreshed exhibit just in time for Choctaw Women’s Month. The new installation, titled Pakanli – To Bloom , honors the deep connection between Choctaw women and nature.

“Raven and the Box of Daylight” Exhibit Coming to Áak’w Landing

April 03, 2025 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 1727
A new cultural attraction planned for downtown Juneau will eventually house one of the most widely toured exhibits by a Native American artist.
Health

Breaking Barriers: Dr. Jessica Rickert Inspires Native Dentists

April 08, 2025 Shandra Martinez

Sac and Fox Nation Continues 988 Tribal Response Campaign with New PSAs, Events and Resources

April 04, 2025 Native News Online Staff
Environment

In Disgust, Michigan Tribes Back Away from Enbridge Line 5 Talks

March 31, 2025 Neely Bardwell Environment 16799
Six Michigan Tribes have withdrawn their cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) after learning that Enbridge’s massive oil tunnel project may receive expedited approval.

New Bill to Recognize Legal Rights of All Water Bodies in New York State

March 26, 2025 Neely Bardwell Environment 2047
A bill that would guarantee bodies of water legal rights to protect against destruction has been introduced into the New York State Assembly recently.