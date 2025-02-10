2024 Impact Report

In February 2025, we celebrate our 14th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country. For the past 14 years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media.

Native News Online is proud to share our second annual impact report to illustrate our growth and impact as a leading digital news organization in Indian Country and how we’ve informed our audience with your support. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we are grateful for our readers who provide financial support to help us tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased, or overlooked.

14 years of Native News

Support our Indigenous-led newsroom and celebrate our 14th year with a recurring donation to help fund our coverage of important news about Indian Country that’s usually overlooked by other media. Donors with recuring monthly donations of $15 or more and one time donations of $175 or more will be added to our Founder's Circle.