Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Will Host Earth Day Cleanup on Tuesday, April 22 at Ho’n A:wan Park

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project April 16, 2025

ZUNI, NM — The Zuni Youth Enrichment Project announced today that it will be hosting an Earth Day trash cleanup event on Tuesday, April 22. Scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the cleanup efforts will focus on the northeast side of Ho’n A:wan Park along the Zuni River bed and at ZYEP’s adopt-a-road location at Chimoni Drive and Shalako Drive.

“This area has significant litter due to human traffic, and keeping it clean is crucial, as debris could enter the river during heavy rainstorms,” said Thomas Zunie, ZYEP’s facilities and built environment coordinator. “The river holds great significance to our community, as it flows to our Zuni Heavens. Our goal is to restore these areas through collective community effort.”

Volunteers are welcome to join the ZYEP team at Ho’n A:wan Park on Earth Day. Zunie said the team is planning to provide lunch for participants following the cleanup.

ZYEP has been working with Zuni Tribal Programs through its Built Environment Pillar meetings, which allow the youth project to collaborate with partners on community initiatives like the Earth Day cleanup. Participating programs include the Zuni Department of Natural Resources, Zuni Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Zuni Solid Waste, Bureau of Indian Affairs-Fire Management Program and Tribal Courts.

“Other tribal programs will be assigned their own designated cleanup areas by the Zuni EPA, with cleanup hours approved by the tribal administrator,” Zunie advised. “The tribe has mandated cleanup efforts within designated areas during working hours, and the EPA will ensure that all tribal programs uphold this mandate.”

Also on Earth Day, ZYEP’s “Rooted in Healthy Traditions” after-school program will be taking a local field trip to the Lakeside Community Building to support Zuni Housing Authority as they clean up that subdivision and prepare for this year’s garden work.

“We encourage everyone to get involved on Earth Day,” said Tahlia Natachu-Eriacho, ZYEP’s executive director. “Each of us can make a positive difference in our community by cleaning up wherever we are able do our part.”