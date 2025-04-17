Deschutes County Defies Court Order to Consider Warm Springs Tribes' Fisheries Evidence

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
In a continued pattern of disregarding the sovereignty of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners today denied a formal request from the Tribes to reschedule an upcoming hearing, submit additional evidence, and extend testimony time in a proceeding involving treaty-protected rights.
The hearing, concerning an application for the proposed Thornburgh Resort, is set for May 7—a date scheduled without consultation with the Tribes. The timing coincides with the seating of the Tribes’ 30th Tribal Council, significantly limiting their ability to adequately prepare for and participate in the proceedings. These concerns were detailed in an April 10 letter from Tribal Council Chairman Jonathan W. Smith, Sr., submitted in response to a hearing notice received just one day prior, on April 9. Despite the letter's relevance, the Board did not reference or acknowledge it during today’s meeting.
Tribal representatives say the Board’s decision runs counter to guidance from the Oregon Court of Appeals, which directed that the Tribes be given a meaningful opportunity to present evidence. They further stated that the vote undermines the relationship between Deschutes County and the Tribes.
