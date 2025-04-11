Illinois House of Representatives Votes to Ban Native American Mascots in Public K-12 Schools

Details By Kaili Berg April 11, 2025

On Thursday, April 10, the Illinois House of Representatives approved House Bill 1237, which would prohibit public K-12 schools from using Native American names, mascots, or imagery.

The bill passed with a 71–40 vote and now advances to the state Senate for consideration.

The legislation specifically targets team names and mascots such as “Redsk!ns,” “Braves,” “Chiefs,” “Chieftains,” “Tribe,” and “Indians,” as well as logos featuring Native American feathered headdresses or traditional weapons, particularly when combined with feathers.

The bill would affect roughly 90 schools across Illinois that currently use Native American references, requiring them to make changes if the legislation is enacted.

Under the proposal, schools would be required to choose new mascots by July 1, 2026. However, they could continue using existing uniforms and materials featuring the old mascots until September 1, 2030—provided they stop selling merchandise with the prohibited imagery and set a clear timeline for the transition.

The bill also includes exceptions for schools whose team names are linked to federally recognized tribes or historical Native American figures. In these cases, schools may retain the names if they obtain written consent from the respective tribe and establish educational partnerships that offer meaningful instruction about Native American cultures.

Supporters of the bill say it is designed to reduce harmful stereotypes and promote cultural sensitivity within schools.

“This is about the welfare and benefit of our students. It’s about not harming our students,” Andrew Johnson, executive director of NACCI, said during a March 20 committee hearing. “It’s also not about polls, popularity, contests, anecdotes, tradition, honor, DEI, wokeness or political correctness.”

The bill does not apply to colleges or universities. Its focus remains solely on K-12 public education institutions.​

