A Promise Returned: Oneida Members Mission to Help Prevent Overdose Across Indian Country

Details By Rx Destroyer April 14, 2025

To the healers, the helpers, the leaders, the families:

Let’s be honest—Natives are in serious crisis.

In 2022, Native communities had the highest overdose death rate in the country. Nearly one in five young Native adults has a substance use disorder. Four in ten Native teens have used illicit drugs.

These aren’t just numbers. These are our nieces, nephews, cousins. These are the next circle dancers, language keepers, and future leaders our Nations are counting on.

My name is Milt Dallas. I was born on the Oneida Nation Reservation in Wisconsin, where I spent the first 18 years of my life surrounded by a people who taught me the value of family, hard work, and thinking not just about tomorrow, but seven generations from now. That mindset—that legacy—is what shaped me. It’s what raised me. And it’s those experiences and fundamentals that drive Rx Destroyer.

If I’m a product of my Native community, then Rx Destroyer is, too. It’s built on the same values that raised me: protect your people, respect your elders, and leave something better behind.

My tribe was fortunate to have visionary leaders who, in the ‘70s and ‘80s, turned bingo halls and early casino operations into long-term investments. They chose to put that money into infrastructure—and into us, the youth. That’s how many of our college educations were made possible.

The unspoken agreement was clear: go into the world, learn, and bring something valuable home. This wasn’t a handout—it was a seed planted in good soil. Over time, it grew into more than a career. It became a responsibility—one I’ve carried ever since.

That’s the 7th Generation Principle in action: not just an idea, but a living promise. One backed by my grandparents, my parents, and the Oneida Nation.

Rx Destroyer is part of how I’m keeping that promise.

We created a simple, ecologically safe way to dispose of unused medications before they’re misused—because too many tragedies start in medicine cabinets. But our work goes beyond the bottle.

We’re here to support the communities that want to take ownership of their own healing. We believe the solutions should come from within—tribal leaders, counselors, healthcare workers, families. We’re just here to walk alongside you and provide the tools.

My daughter, Myranda, has joined me in this mission. Not because it’s the family business, but because it’s our family’s purpose. She’s helping lead a Native-centered effort that puts cultural representation, prevention, and community-led education at the heart of everything we do. It’s not about products. It’s about Natives fulfilling the promise of helping natives.

We know there are communities out there with limited resources, no roadmap, and no idea where to begin. That’s where we come in—not to take over, not to sell, but to support. To educate and lift up.

This crisis is a storm—and like our ancestors before us, we must stand together and outlast it to see the sun rise again.

Whether it’s helping you find grant funding, training local teams, or simply sharing what’s worked for others—we’re here.

If you are interested in learning more or partnering with us please visit us at RxDestroyer.com.



Because healing doesn’t start with a product. It starts with trust.

If you need a friend in this fight—we’re here.

If you’re ready to build something lasting and rooted in your ways—we’re with you.

We don’t just see you. We are you.

In respect and responsibility,

Milt Dallas

Founder, Rx Destroyer

Oneida Nation