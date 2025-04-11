Dark Winds Continues to Build Tension in Next Episode

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg April 11, 2025

AMC’s Dark Winds continues to build tension as it heads into its sixth episode of the season, titled “Ábidoo'niidęę (What He Had Been Told),” airing Sunday, April 13 on AMC and streaming on AMC+.

The episode puts Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) squarely in the spotlight, as he faces personal demons in an effort to stop another murder.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Directed by Erica Tremblay and written by Max Hurwitz and Billy Luther, the episode promises a turning point in the story, with Leaphorn drawn deeper into a case that continues to unravel his past.

The noir thriller has been steadily gaining traction thanks to its grounded storytelling and strong performances by its core cast, McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon (Jim Chee), Jessica Matten (Bernadette Manuelito), and Deanna Allison (Emma Leaphorn).

Season 3 picks up six months after the events of Season 2. Leaphorn and Chee are now investigating the disappearance of two boys, with only a blood-stained patch of dirt and an abandoned bike left behind.

The case hints at something darker brewing on tribal land. Meanwhile, Bernadette, now working with the Border Patrol hundreds of miles from home, finds herself entangled in a trafficking conspiracy that cuts deep into the border region.

This season expands to eight episodes and includes a range of guest stars. Jenna Elfman joins the cast as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, and Bruce Greenwood plays Tom Spenser.

Other new faces include Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, and Christopher Heyerdahl, among others.

Dark Winds is based on the classic Leaphorn & Chee novels by Tony Hillerman, with the latest season taking creative liberties while still drawing from the source material.

Graham Roland created the series, with John Wirth serving as showrunner. Executive producers include McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, and Chris Eyre, among others.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter