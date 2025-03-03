Resources To Learn Beadwork Techniques

Details By The Wandering Bull March 03, 2025

Are you looking to learn how to bead or interested in mastering a new technique? While watching videos can be very helpful, having a beading book with images of patterns & historical pieces can inspire you and are a great reference while you are working on a project. There are many guidebooks you can use to learn how to do Native American beading techniques. Many offer patterns you can use on your next project! Read on to learn about some of the beading guidebooks that The Wandering Bull, LLC finds the most informational and inspirational.

March is National Craft Month and WanderingBull.com is offering 20% off craft books and craft supplies all month! Use code NATIVENEWS20 at checkout to receive the discount!

American Indian Beadwork Designs

The Wandering Bull, LLC created this 12 page guidebook based on a 1951 booklet created by J. M. Luongo for the Plume Trading & Sales Company, Inc. American Beadwork Designs offers illustrated instructions on several beading techniques. You will find directions for Beading with a Bead Loom along with several traditional pattern designs for you to try. This book provides a great refresher for techniques you may not often use. It also includes instructions for creating Beaded Rosettes (or Medallions) and doing Peyote Stitch to decorate rattle and fan handles. Woodland Two Needle Applique Stitch is used to create embroidered or appliqued beadwork designs on fabric clothing or accessories. Finally, Lazy Stitch is a way to cover larger areas in beadwork by stringing sections of five or more beads at a time in rows. Each description includes clear illustrations and color photographs. This book is a good choice for an intermediate novice to beadwork.

Sioux Quill and Beadwork Designs and Techniques

This guidebook is a reprint of a 1940 publication by Carrie A. Lyford, written in easy-to-understand language and is a “must-have” book for Plains techniques. It includes a discussion on preparing Deer Hides and on decorating items with Porcupine Quills. The Bead section reviews traditional types of beads and provides brief descriptions of three beading methods: Spot Stitch (or Two Needle Applique), Lazy Stitch and Weaving (using a Bead Loom). The rest of Sioux Quill and Beadwork Designs and TechniquesSioux Quill and Beadwork Designs and Techniques focuses on traditional Sioux designs. There is a history of the development of various designs, a breakdown of several design elements and units and finally, a review of designs used on Moccasin toes. You will find 20 pages of black & white outlined design patterns to use on your own projects. All the illustrations and photographs in this book are black & white. Lyford was a teacher who compiled several guidebooks in the early 20th century. This book will be appropriate for advanced crafters because it includes a lot of historical information and patterns.

North American Indian Beadwork Patterns

Pamela Stanley-Millner’s book focuses on beading patterns and designs. She provides brief instructions for using a Bead Loom and doing Two Needle Applique Stitch. Two needle applique is considered more traditional and quicker for floral beadwork. Her instructions center on how to use the patterns with these techniques. Most of the book consists of black & white graphed designs for Loomwork labelled according to the tribes traditionally associated with them. Finally, there are twelve pages of full-size patterns for Two Needle Applique Stitch. Advanced beaders will appreciate North American Indian Beadwork Patterns because it offers so many patterns to try.

American Indian Beadwork

This book has probably taught more beadworkers than any other publication. W. Ben Hunt and J.F. “Buck” Burshears created this guidebook in 1951. It is a bit dated, however it offers great instructions for Loomwork, including how to make different beading styles of looms; Lazy Stitch; Two Needle Applique and Beaded Rosettes. The authors show illustrations of types of frames crafters can use when making loomwork strips, beaded accessories and rosettes. There are several pages of black & white photographs of completed beaded accessories. This is followed by fourteen pages of color illustrations of Loomwork designs and Beaded Rosette designs. Hunt and Burshears spent time with Native American groups in the early 20th century and collected craftwork. Beginners and experienced crafters will find American Indian Beadwork informative and easy to read.

Beadwork Techniques of the Native Americans

This guidebook offers detailed instructions and illustrations of several beading techniques. It is concise and written by experienced crafters. The Loomwork section includes instructions for making and stringing a bead loom, creating narrow ‘tabs’ at the end of the strip and attaching the strip to Strap Leather. The chapter on Applique Beadwork discusses bead types, how to make a Beaded Rosette (or Medallion), how to do 3- dimensional edge beading, how to attach a leather backing to metal belt buckles and barrette blanks, and how to fill in designs using the Two Needle (Free Form) Applique stitch. This is followed by a chapter on how to do Peyote Stitch and Brick Stitch on items like rattle handles and fan handles. The next section explains how to do Lazy Stitch on leather. The final chapter provides instructions for making Plains Style Hard Sole Moccasins which you can then decorate with beadwork. Each chapter includes several color photographs of finished items. Clear illustrations and examples make Beadwork Techniques of the Native Americans appropriate for both beginning and experienced bead crafters.

Save on Craft Supplies at The Wandering Bull, LLC

Shop with craftspeople who know how to advise you! Materials needed for your next craft project can be found at WanderingBull.com You will find beads, needles, quills, leather & more. Plus, video tutorials for over 50 projects! Visit www.WanderingBull.com and receive 20% off craft supplies with code NATIVENEWS20