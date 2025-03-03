fbpx
Resources To Learn Beadwork Techniques

Details

Are you looking to learn how to bead or interested in mastering a new technique? While  watching videos can be very helpful, having a beading book with images of patterns &  historical pieces can inspire you and are a great reference while you are working on a  project. There are many guidebooks you can use to learn how to do Native American  beading techniques. Many offer patterns you can use on your next project! Read on to  learn about some of the beading guidebooks that The Wandering Bull, LLC finds the most  informational and inspirational.  

American Indian Beadwork Designs 

The Wandering Bull, LLC created this 12 page guidebook based on a 1951  booklet created by J. M. Luongo for the Plume Trading & Sales Company,  Inc. American Beadwork Designs offers illustrated instructions on several  beading techniques. You will find directions for Beading with a Bead Loom  along with several traditional pattern designs for you to try. This book  provides a great refresher for techniques you may not often use. It also  includes instructions for creating Beaded Rosettes (or Medallions) and doing Peyote Stitch  to decorate rattle and fan handles. Woodland Two Needle Applique Stitch is used to  create embroidered or appliqued beadwork designs on fabric clothing or accessories.  Finally, Lazy Stitch is a way to cover larger areas in beadwork by stringing sections of five or  more beads at a time in rows. Each description includes clear illustrations and color  photographs. This book is a good choice for an intermediate novice to beadwork. 

 

Sioux Quill and Beadwork Designs and Techniques 

This guidebook is a reprint of a 1940 publication by Carrie A. Lyford, written  in easy-to-understand language and is a “must-have” book for Plains  techniques. It includes a discussion on preparing Deer Hides and on  decorating items with Porcupine Quills. The Bead section reviews  traditional types of beads and provides brief descriptions of three beading  methods: Spot Stitch (or Two Needle Applique), Lazy Stitch and Weaving  (using a Bead Loom). The rest of Sioux Quill and Beadwork Designs and TechniquesSioux Quill and Beadwork Designs and Techniques focuses on traditional Sioux designs. There is a history of the development of  various designs, a breakdown of several design elements and units and finally, a review of  designs used on Moccasin toes. You will find 20 pages of black & white outlined design  patterns to use on your own projects. All the illustrations and photographs in this book are black & white. Lyford was a teacher who compiled several guidebooks in the early 20th century. This book will be appropriate for advanced crafters because it includes a lot of  historical information and patterns. 

North American Indian Beadwork Patterns 

Pamela Stanley-Millner’s book focuses on beading patterns and designs.  She provides brief instructions for using a Bead Loom and doing Two Needle  Applique Stitch. Two needle applique is considered more traditional and  quicker for floral beadwork. Her instructions center on how to use the  patterns with these techniques. Most of the book consists of black & white  graphed designs for Loomwork labelled according to the tribes traditionally associated  with them. Finally, there are twelve pages of full-size patterns for Two Needle Applique  Stitch. Advanced beaders will appreciate North American Indian Beadwork Patterns because it offers so many patterns to try. 

American Indian Beadwork 

This book has probably taught more beadworkers than any other publication. W. Ben Hunt and J.F. “Buck” Burshears created this guidebook  in 1951. It is a bit dated, however it offers great instructions for Loomwork,  including how to make different beading styles of looms; Lazy Stitch; Two  Needle Applique and Beaded Rosettes. The authors show illustrations of  types of frames crafters can use when making loomwork strips, beaded accessories and rosettes. There are several pages of black & white photographs of  completed beaded accessories. This is followed by fourteen pages of color illustrations of  Loomwork designs and Beaded Rosette designs. Hunt and Burshears spent time with  Native American groups in the early 20th century and collected craftwork. Beginners and  experienced crafters will find American Indian Beadwork informative and easy to read.

Beadwork Techniques of the Native Americans 

This guidebook offers detailed instructions and illustrations of several  beading techniques. It is concise and written by experienced crafters. The  Loomwork section includes instructions for making and stringing a bead  loom, creating narrow ‘tabs’ at the end of the strip and attaching the strip  to Strap Leather. The chapter on Applique Beadwork discusses bead  types, how to make a Beaded Rosette (or Medallion), how to do 3- dimensional edge beading, how to attach a leather backing to metal belt buckles and  barrette blanks, and how to fill in designs using the Two Needle (Free Form) Applique  stitch. This is followed by a chapter on how to do Peyote Stitch and Brick Stitch on items  like rattle handles and fan handles. The next section explains how to do Lazy Stitch on  leather. The final chapter provides instructions for making Plains Style Hard Sole  Moccasins which you can then decorate with beadwork. Each chapter includes several  color photographs of finished items. Clear illustrations and examples make Beadwork Techniques of the Native Americans appropriate for both beginning and experienced bead  crafters. 

