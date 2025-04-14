Tribal Energy Alternatives Launches New Affiliate to Advance Clean Energy Solutions in Indian Country

Details By Tribal Energy Alternatives April 14, 2025

Tribal Energy Alternatives (TEA), formerly the GRID Alternatives National Tribal Program, proudly announces its official launch as an independent entity dedicated to expanding clean energy access and solutions in Tribal communities nationwide. TEA is GRID Alternative’s first Native-led affiliate, creating energy sovereignty through grant funding, workforce training, policy support, and construction services. This community-centric approach brings long-term solutions to Indian Country and empowers future Native generations to maintain clean energy independence and advance economic development.

With a mission to empower tribal nations through renewable energy, workforce development, and energy sovereignty initiatives, TEA builds on the impactful legacy of its predecessor. The organization will continue to provide tailored solar energy projects, hands-on training opportunities, and policy advocacy to help tribes reduce energy costs, create local jobs, and foster long-term sustainability.

Since 2010, GRID’s National Tribal Program has worked to help tribal communities coast-to-coast achieve their renewable energy goals through a wide variety of projects. GRID has made immense strides to localize energy resources, which keeps local economies well-fed and improves long-term economic and environmental development. Other projects include installing local electric systems for tribal members and community facilities. These installations typically reduce household energy bills by 75-90%. Additionally, GRID provides solar installation training by partnering with local tribal colleges and workforce development programs to give the students hands-on solar training and connections to local employers, workshops, and clean mobility education to tribal members, and works with K-12 schools to introduce students to renewable energy.

“Our transition to Tribal Energy Alternatives marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to Tribal-led solutions for clean energy,” said Tanksi Clairmont, Co-Executive Director of Tribal Energy Alternatives. “By operating as an independent entity, we are better positioned to deepen our partnerships with tribal communities and develop programs that reflect their unique energy needs and visions for the future.”

Tribal Energy Alternatives remains committed to increasing energy resilience through culturally relevant and community-driven solutions. The organization will work with tribes to design and implement solar energy installations, provide workforce training programs, and advocate for policies that support Tribal energy sovereignty.

For more information about Tribal Energy Alternatives, visit www.tribalalternatives.org or contact John Teller at [email protected].

About Tribal Energy Alternatives

Tribal Energy Alternatives is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Indigenous communities in achieving energy sovereignty through renewable energy solutions, workforce development, and policy advocacy. Formerly known as the GRID Alternatives National Tribal Program, the organization has helped install over 8 megawatts of solar energy and trained hundreds of tribal members in clean energy careers.



