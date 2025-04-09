Statement from Navajo President Buu Nygren on Trump’s Executive Order Supporting Coal Development

Details By Native News Online Staff April 09, 2025

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on Tuesday issued the following statement on President Trump’s Executive Order Supporting Coal Development across the U.S.:

"Today marks a pivotal moment for energy policy in the United States. As President Trump signs an executive order aimed at revitalizing the coal industry, I want to emphasize the importance of including tribal nations like the Navajo Nation in this national conversation.

In 2024, the Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) was the third largest producer of coal in the United States. That same year, the International Energy Agency reported a record-breaking global demand for coal— driven largely by energy needs in China, India, and Southeast Asia. As global electricity demand continues to surge, we are proud that NTEC and the Navajo Nation are part of this narrative—providing critical resources to support energy security at home and abroad.

The harmful policies of the past have unfairly targeted coal, but those tides are turning. Last year, the U.S. produced over 1 billion tons of coal, and even now, we are producing more than 500 million tons annually. If the federal government is serious about increasing domestic energy production, enhancing permitting, and bolstering energy security, it must work in partnership with tribal nations. Together, we can strengthen local economies, generate revenue, and create good-paying jobs in historically underinvested areas like ours.

For the Navajo Nation, coal is more than an export—it has powered our homes and our economy since the mid 20th century. Our people have depended on the royalties, wages, and tax revenues from this industry for generations. Coal has also remained a primary heating source for many Diné families.

As we plan for a just energy transition, the transformation of the former Navajo Generating Station—once a 2.25-gigawatt coal-fired power plant—into a campus for housing development is a powerful example of how communities can reimagine their futures. But we must learn from the past. Shutting down NGS too soon cost us hundreds of jobs and revenue streams – approximately 3,000 in direct and indirect jobs and $40 million per year. Our focus now must be on preserving employment in the Four Corners region and ensuring that any transition benefits, rather than burdens, our people.

The Navajo Nation is ready to lead—not only in energy production but in shaping an energy future that honors our sovereignty, strengthens our economy, and secures our place in the global supply chain."

