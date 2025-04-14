Fire Destroys Diné College’s Student Union Building on Navajo Nation

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert April 14, 2025

A massive overnight fire destroyed the Student Union Building at Diné College, located on the Navajo Nation Reservation in Tsaile, Arizona.

The blaze was discovered around 2:15 a.m. Monday, prompting the cancellation of classes for the day. Due to the scale of the fire, officials shut off propane service to the campus dormitories. Although the cafeteria remained open, students were served cold meals. Electrical generators were brought in to provide limited power to the campus.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Campus security quickly notified the Navajo Nation Fire and Rescue Service and the Navajo Nation Police Department. However, the fire proved difficult to contain due to the college’s remote location and the absence of a nearby fire station.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was still burning.

Later that day, the 25th Navajo Nation Council issued a statement expressing deep gratitude to the Navajo Nation Police Department, Fire Department, and campus security for their rapid and coordinated response, which helped contain the situation and ensured the safety of students and staff.

“Diné College is more than an academic institution — it is a symbol of self-determination and a beacon of opportunity for our people,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “For generations, it has empowered our students to pursue higher education while staying rooted in our culture and language. We stand in solidarity with Diné College and remain committed to supporting the college during this time of recovery. The strength of our Nation is reflected in the strength of our schools.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated. No injuries were reported.

The college has an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 1,550.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter