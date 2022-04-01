Grand Valley State University Celebrates Native Culture

Details By Levi Rickert April 01, 2022

Grand Valley State University's Office of Multicultural Affairs closed out the month of March with Indigi-Fest, an 2022 expo experience that celebrated Anishninabeck heritage with speakers, free-food samples. Indigi-Fest was held in lieu of the spiring powwow because of the COVID-19 threat.

"Instead of our traditional powwow, our Native American Student Association (NASA) decided to conduct a campus cultural exchange in a way that encourged open dialouge with our presenters. We had various university classes come to our presentations as part of their cirriculum," Lin Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), Native American Student Initiative Coordinator at Grand Valley State University said. "This lent itself to personal engagement between our local Indigenous community and our campus community."

Attendees heard about the Indiegnous food sovereignty movement, traidtional black ash basket making and other wood carving.

Bardwell says the event was so successful, Indigi-Fest will probabaly be back on campus next year.

Each day the sessions ended with powwow dancers and a drum. Students were afforded explanations on various powwow dances.

