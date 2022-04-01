fbpx
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Grand Valley State University Celebrates Native Culture

Details

Grand Valley State University's Office of Multicultural Affairs closed out the month of March with Indigi-Fest, an 2022 expo experience that celebrated Anishninabeck heritage with speakers, free-food samples. Indigi-Fest was held in lieu of the spiring powwow because of the COVID-19 threat. 

"Instead of our traditional powwow, our Native American Student Association (NASA) decided to conduct a campus cultural exchange in a way that encourged open dialouge with our presenters. We had various university classes come to our presentations as part of their cirriculum," Lin Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), Native American Student Initiative Coordinator at Grand Valley State University said. "This lent itself to personal engagement between our local Indigenous community and our campus community."

Attendees heard about the Indiegnous food sovereignty movement, traidtional black ash basket making and other wood carving. 

Bardwell says the event was so successful, Indigi-Fest will probabaly be back on campus next year. 

Each day the sessions ended with powwow dancers and a drum. Students were afforded explanations on various powwow dances.

More Stories Like This

Classified Ad Order Form
Classified Payment Thank You
NNO Impact, Awards and Media Coverage
Winona LaDuke Remains in Jail for Protesting Against Line 3

11 years of Native News

We are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.


Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps.  If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.

 Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. 

About The Author
Levi Rickert
Author: Levi RickertEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at [email protected]

Pope Francis Apologizes to First Nations for Catholic Church's Role in Abuse at Residential Boarding Schools

April 01, 2022 Jenna Kunze
For the first time in history, the leader of the Catholic Church in Vatican City, Rome, on Friday acknowledged the role of the church in perpetrating harm on the more than 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children sent to residential schools in Canada.
Currents

READ Pope Francis' Apology to First Nations Delegation on Indian Residential Schools in Canada

April 01, 2022 Native News Online Staff Currents 754
On Friday, Pope Francis, leader of the Roman Catholic, met with a First Nation delegation to discuss the Catholic Church's role in the abuse and mistreamtent of children who attended the Indian residential schools operated by the Catholic Church in Canada. Read the Pope's complete statement:
Opinion

Encouraging Native Communities to Vote

April 01, 2022 Denise Juneau Opinion 295
Guest Opinion Growing up in Montana on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, I learned firsthand the importance of voting through my parents, who never missed an Election Day and even ran voter registration drives for our community. My parents always said that there were two non-negotiables in our family: “You go to school and you vote.”

The Story Behind the First Native Woman Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

March 27, 2022 Levi Rickert Opinion 54116
Because our editorial staff is spread over several states, the Native News Online newsroom is actually a virtual newsroom. We meet virtually in editorial huddles to discuss potential articles for publication. We go through news releases we have received and to hear about events happening at tribes in Indian Country, and review and discuss new policies and programs for Native Americans out of Washington, D.C.
Sovereignty

For Lac du Flambeau, Healing Is Remembering their Boarding School Experience

March 30, 2022 Yvonne Krumrey Sovereignty 2517
The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, or Ojibwe, as they call themselves, has been reckoning with its government boarding school for decades. The school was one of many strewn across North America that used abuse and intimidation to purge Indigenous culture and language out of Native American youth. The Lac du Flambeau have since wrestled with what to do with the old building and how to heal the community. Now, their historians and educators are working to restore and strengthen cultural ties for future generations.

First Nation Leaders, Residential School Survivors to Meet with Pope Francis this Week

March 28, 2022 Jenna Kunze Sovereignty 1583
First Nation leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome, Italy, this week to ask Pope Francis for an apology for the Catholic Church’s more than 100-year role in operating Indian Residential Schools for Indigneous youth in Canada.
Education
Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee

Chef Pyet DeSpain (Potawatomi), Next Level Chef Winner, Among Chefs to Cook at American Indian College Fund's EATSS Fundraiser

March 31, 2022 Native News Online Staff Education 822
The American Indian College Fund is bringing back its Epicurean Award to Support Scholars (EATSS) fundraising event to New York City on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The evening will feature four renowned Indigenous chefs who will prepare some of their favorite recipes.

Ayaprun Elitnaurvik, Bethel's Yup'ik Immersion School, is Expanding into 7th and 8th grade as its New Campus is Being Built

March 30, 2022 Greg Kim - KYUK Education 877
The Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Yup’ik Immersion School in Bethel is expanding in more ways than one. The immersion school is adding two extra grade levels. At the same time, construction for a new school building is well underway.
Arts & Entertainment

Indigenous Designers Named Finalists for Prestigious Phoenix Fashion Week Award

April 01, 2022 Darren Thompson Arts & Entertainment 2194
For the first time in its history, Phoenix Fashion Week features two Indigenous finalists for the Designer of the Year award: Norma Baker-Flying Horse of Red Berry Woman and Rita Zebell of House of Mae Noir .

What’s Going On in Indian Country:  April 1-8 

March 31, 2022 Tamara Ikenberg Arts & Entertainment 1458
In the week ahead, Indian Country is addressing tradition, identity, and urgent Indigenous issues through passion projects ranging in form from portraiture to documentary film.
Health

Temporary Hospital Shutdown Sheds Light on Northern Ontario Physician Shortages

March 31, 2022 Kelsey Turner
matthew jay broncho

After Three Years, the Search for Matthew Jay Broncho Continues

March 23, 2022 Kelsey Turner
Environment

Tribes Awarded Nearly $9 Million to Fund Energy

March 21, 2022 Jenna Kunze Environment 1364
The U.S. Department of Energy today awarded almost $9 million in funding to 13 Native American communities for projects that will increase alternative energy, reduce energy costs, and increase energy security on tribal lands.

‘It’s a big deal’: House Passes Funding that would Pay for the Relocation of Three Coastal Tribes in Washington

March 21, 2022 Jenna Kunze Environment 2184
The federal government is set to make good on its trust responsibility by paying for the climate-change caused relocation of three coastal tribes in Western Washington.