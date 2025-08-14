Navajo Nation Celebrates Navajo Code Talkers Day

Details By Native News Online Staff August 14, 2025

Today, the Navajo Nation and beyond celebrate National Navajo Code Talkers Day to honor the legacy of 400 Diné Marines who transmitted messages in their Native language during combat in World War II . Their contributions are credited with helping the United States win the war.

The Navajo Code Talkers date back to 1924, when 29 Diné marines —referred to as the Original 29 — encrypted Diné bizaad for fast and secure communication . Code Talkers took part in every attack the Marines led in the Pacific, perhaps most notably during the Battle of Iwo Jima, during which six Code Talkers worked around the clock sending and receiving more than 800 messages without error.

Their contributions went unacknowledged until 1968, when the U.S. Military declassified their work. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed Aug. 14 as National Navajo Code Talkers Day. In 2001, the Original 29 were awarded Congressional Gold Medals. Today, there are two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, Thomas Begay and Peter McDonald.

Today's celebrations are hosted by the Navajo Nation Museum in Window, Ariz., and include a two-mile honor run, a cultural presentation, an honor parade, and performances by the Chinle Swinging Echos, Natianna King, and Roxanne Harvey.

