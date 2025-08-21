A Family Finds Healing at Oceti Sakowin Community Academy

Details By Native News Online Staff August 21, 2025

When Jrianna began kindergarten at Oceti Sakowin Community Academy (OSCA) in 2022, her family was in the midst of deep grief. Her mother, Shena White Calf, remembers her daughter seeming lost—until she stepped into OSCA’s Lakota dual-immersion environment. In just a few months, that spark returned.

“She found a place where she was not only accepted, but celebrated,” said Shena. “She could speak her Lakota language, be surrounded by love, and feel proud of who she is. OSCA gave us more than education—it gave us healing.”

Now, Shena is more than a parent at OSCA—she’s also on the path to becoming an educator through the school’s “grow your own teacher” program. By preparing to teach future generations of Lakota students, she’s helping to continue OSCA’s mission of care, cultural pride, and revitalization.

Rooted in Lakota language, values, and cultural identity, OSCA offers more than a traditional education—it offers students a deep sense of belonging. In a world where Indigenous youth often face cultural erasure, OSCA stands as a space for healing, pride, and affirmation.

“Students at Oceti Sakowin Community Academy feel at home here because it is home,” said Mary Bowman, Head of School. “We are unapologetically Indigenous, teaching critical academic curriculum through the lens of Lakota language and values.”

Heading into the 2025–2026 school year, OSCA marks another milestone—expanding both its staff and student enrollment. With the support of a grant from the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, the school now serves 70 students across kindergarten through third grade.

This support reflects a shared commitment to uplifting Native communities through education, cultural preservation, and wellness. Through its San Manuel Cares initiative, the Tribe has invested more than $425 million since the early 2000s in transformational projects across Serrano Ancestral Lands and Indian Country.

With every new student, teacher, and partnership, OSCA continues to grow its vision: a place where Indigenous children thrive not only academically, but also spiritually and culturally. For families like Shena’s, OSCA is far more than just a school—it’s a space for healing, identity, and hope.

