IAIA to Receive Coe Center Campus and Collection in Landmark Gift

Details By Native News Online Staff August 20, 2025

The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) is proud to share that the Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts (Coe Center) will transfer ownership of its physical campus building—located at 1590 Pacheco Street B in Santa Fe, New Mexico—to IAIA during the week of December 15, 2025. This significant and forward-looking gift is part of the Coe Center’s Rehoming Program, a visionary initiative designed to ensure the long-term care and intentional use of its facilities and programming.

Along with the campus, IAIA will receive a substantial grant to support building upgrades, ongoing maintenance, and property care. The grant amount will be announced in Fall 2025 and is part of a wider funding strategy for Rehoming Program participants.

IAIA President Dr. Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo) said, “We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from the Coe Center which will impact our students, faculty, and staff in positive and supportive ways for years to come. This historic gift will deepen IAIA’s roots within the Santa Fe community while expanding our reach and impact globally. It ensures that the Coe Center’s legacy will continue to thrive in service to future generations of Indigenous artists, scholars, and cultural leaders.”

The Coe Campus will primarily serve as the new home for IAIA’s Master of Fine Arts programs, providing dedicated spaces for classrooms, offices, and exhibitions. The gift will also support IAIA’s Cinematic Arts and Technology program, expand Artist-in-Residence offerings, and enhance a teaching collection aimed at preparing Indigenous students to sustain, safeguard, and celebrate their cultural and artistic legacies.

A portion of the Coe Center’s art collection will be accessioned into the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA). Once all other rehoming efforts are complete, the remaining artworks will be transferred to IAIA’s Academic division and incorporated into the teaching collections at both the Coe Campus and the main campus.

“We are honored to steward the Coe Campus and carry forward its legacy of celebrating Indigenous arts and cultures. This gift is a living testament to the Coe Center’s vision, and we look forward to shaping it into a vibrant space for creativity, learning, and connection for generations to come,” said Felipe J. Estudillo Colón (Laguna Pueblo), IAIA Provost and Chair of the Native American Art History program.

The Coe Center’s decision to rehome its facilities and resources with IAIA reflects a shared mission rooted in Indigenous education, artistic excellence, and community involvement. Established in honor of renowned curator and collector Ralph T. Coe (1929–2010), the Center has long served as a space for Indigenous artistic expression and intercultural collaboration. From its inception, the Coe Center has emphasized meaningful relationships, working closely with Indigenous artists and cultural practitioners to present exhibitions, host residencies, support internships, and facilitate community-based programs. Its collection of more than 2,500 Indigenous artworks from around the world has served as a vital educational resource, inspiring dialogue and connection across generations.

