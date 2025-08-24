Native News Weekly (April 24, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff August 24, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

NIHB Announces Tribal Consultation on Title IV-B of the Social Security Act at NTHC 2025

The National Indian Health Board, in coordination with the Administration on Children, Youth and Families and the Children’s Bureau, divisions within the Administration for Children and Families, will host an in-person Tribal Consultation on the Supporting America’s Children and Families Act (Public Law 118-258), which reauthorizes Title IV-B of the Social Security Act.

The Consultation will focus on the changes to Title IV-B of the Social Security Act, which hare listed in detail in the documents attached to the Dear Tribal Leader Letter announcing the Tribal Consultation. The Consultation will cover how these changes may impact Tribes. Other focus areas of the Consultation are the Indian Child Welfare Act, Title IV-B funding for child welfare agencies, the Court Improvement Program and remote hearings, and the Prevention Services Clearinghouse.

Registration is required to attend the in-person Tribal Consultation. To register, click the button below. On the registration page, click on “Listening Sessions/No-Cost Sessions/Events” in the upper left corner of the conference registration web page.

Register here.

CONSULTATION DETAILS

Date: September 8, 2025

Type: In-person Consultation

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. MT

Location: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85226

HRSA Soliciting Nominations for its Tribal Advisory Council (TAC)

HRSA, through its Office of Tribal Affairs is accepting nominations for its TAC. The TAC consists of one delegate and one alternate delegate from each of the 12 IHS Areas. Delegates must be elected officials who are qualified to represent the views of federally recognized tribes in the area from which they are being nominated. HRSA is currently seeking TAC nominations for eight areas: Alaska, Albuquerque, Bemidji, Billings, California, Navajo, Phoenix, and Portland. The nomination deadline is August 29, 2025. Please email [email protected] with interest or for more information.

