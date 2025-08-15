U.S. Department of Justice Issues New Guidance for Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) Applicants

Details By Native News Online Staff August 15, 2025

The U.S. Department of Justice has released updated guidance for individuals intending to apply for compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), a federal program that offers financial support to those affected by radiation exposure related to nuclear weapons development. This includes thousands of former Navajo uranium miners, downwinders, and other impacted individuals. The RECA extension was included in the reconciliation bill passed by Congress in July, following strong advocacy from the 25th Navajo Nation Council.

Originally enacted in 1990, RECA was created to compensate people who developed illnesses due to exposure from the U.S. government’s nuclear weapons activities. Many Navajo workers were directly involved in uranium mining and milling that supported this effort. The program had expired in June 2024 but has now been reinstated with important updates.

Key changes to RECA under the new legislation include:

Expanded eligibility for uranium miners who worked through December 31, 1990

Inclusion of core drillers and remediation workers for the first time

Increased compensation from $50,000 to $100,000

Additional covered kidney diseases for miners

Recognition of combined work histories at multiple mining sites

“The passage of RECA was meaningful step forward, but we still need a long-term extension that reflects the lived experiences of Navajo families impacted by decades of uranium mining,” Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty. said. “We encourage impacted individuals to submit claims before the deadline.”

Speaker Crystalyne Curley is also urging individuals to work with the Navajo Uranium Workers’ Program (NUWP), part of the Navajo Department of Health, for help submitting claims. NUWP offers technical support to assist applicants throughout the process.

The Department of Justice has announced that all claims must be submitted by December 31, 2027. For detailed guidance and eligibility information, visit the Department of Justice’s official RECA page: https://www.justice.gov/civil/reca#Mail.

