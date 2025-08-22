fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

With Back-to-School Underway, Pediatric Group Splits from Feds on COVID-19 Vaccines

Tags

Details
 As students across the country return to school,  the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., face off amid a litany of changes in the federal government’s vaccine policies.

Earlier this week, the AAP released recommendations for young children to be vaccinated for COVID-19, marking the first time in 30 years the organization has broken with the federal government’s recommendations.  In May, under the direction of Kennedy, the CDC removed its recommendation that all children 6 months and older get COVID-19 shots. On Tuesday, Kennedy commented on the AAP’s stance, pointing to the organization’s donor base, which includes the makers of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 
 

AAP President Susan J. Kressly responded in defense of the group’s guidance, stating they were “based only in the science, the needs of children, and the care that pediatricians have for the children in every community.

The move is the latest in the federal government’s shift in vaccine priorities.

In June, Kennedy terminated all 17 members of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The committee, originally established in 1964, holds three meetings a year to review scientific data on immunization and vote on vaccine policy recommendations. Eight new members, comprising physicians, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, and other healthcare experts, were appointed a week later.

Earlier this month, the HHS announced it would be winding down $500 million of mRNA vaccine development in favor of broader vaccine development.

The split between the federal government and the AAP comes just as the fall immunization campaigns encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccinations kick off.

Tribes and tribal health organizations are widely encouraging relatives to stay up to date on all vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Native Americans bore the highest mortality rates of all racial groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

More Stories Like This

U.S. Department of Justice Issues New Guidance for Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) Applicants
Chickasaw Nation Begins Construction on New Housing for Medical Students
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians to Host Opioid Summit
Scammers Target Native Communities with Fake RECA Applications After Program Expansion

About The Author
Elyse Wild
Author: Elyse WildEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Senior Health Editor
Elyse Wild is Senior Health Editor for Native News Online, where she leads coverage of health equity issues including mental health, environmental health, maternal mortality, and the overdose crisis in Indian Country. Her award-winning journalism has appeared in The Guardian, McClatchy newspapers, and NPR affiliates. In 2024, she received the inaugural Excellence in Recovery Journalism Award for her solutions-focused reporting on addiction and recovery in Native communities. She is currently working on a Pulitzer Center-funded series exploring cultural approaches to addiction treatment.