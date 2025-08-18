“The Last Dance”: Gathering of Nations Powwow to Conclude After 43 Years in 2026

Details By Levi Rickert August 18, 2025

After 43 years, the Gathering of Nations Powwow, billed as the largest powwow in North America, will come to an end on April 24–25, 2026. The announcement was made in a press release on Saturday, as organizers revealed the official dates and event poster for the final powwow.

The poster prominently features the words: “THE LAST DANCE.”

“There comes a time,” is the only official statement released by Gathering of Nations Limited, the organization that founded the powwow more than four decades ago.

The 43rd and final Gathering of Nations Powwow will take place at Expo New Mexico/Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Expo NM grounds offer a vibrant and welcoming setting, featuring popular attractions such as the enchanting and reverent Teepee Village, the Native American Horse/Regalia and Rider Parade on Main Street, the indoor Indian Trader’s Market, a Native food court, car show, and some of the best competitive and social dancing in North America. Native dancers and singers from across the United States and Canada are expected to participate.

In 2026, the powwow will also join in the Route 66 centennial celebrations, hosting various activities on the grounds as part of the historic tribute.

The Gathering of Nations annually attracts over 3,000 performers and more than 100,000 visitors. An additional 4.2 million people engage with the event through its live webcast, according to the Gathering of Nations website.

In April 2023, the event set an attendance record with over 105,000 attendees. Dancers and singers representing more than 500 tribes from across the U.S. and Canada regularly take part.

The Gathering of Nations also hosts the annual Miss Indian World competition, one of the most prestigious cultural pageants in Native America.

The conclusion of the Gathering of Nations Powwow will be a significant loss for Albuquerque. The city typically sees hotel rooms fully booked during powwow weekend.

According to Reilly White, a finance professor at the University of New Mexico, the event generates approximately $30 million in economic impact for the city each year.

