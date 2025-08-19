103rd Annual Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Winners

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg August 19, 2025

Santa Fe Indian Market is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Best of Show, Best of Classification, and Special Awards.

Since its founding in 1922, the market has grown into the world’s largest and most prestigious Indigenous art event, and its annual awards remain a benchmark of excellence in Native art.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Over 60 judges and 120 volunteers gathered on August 14 to evaluate this year’s entries across a wide range of classifications. Winners were announced at the Best of Show Ceremony on Friday afternoon, ahead of the 103rd annual market weekend, August 16–17.

This year’s top honor went to Regina Free (Chickasaw) for her mixed-media sculpture Windswept (Bison), an expansive piece that incorporates reclaimed wood, metal, clay, dyes, and natural materials to bring her vision to life.

Best of Classification Winners

Jewelry: Untitled (Reversible Mosaic Inlay Necklace) by Janalee Valencia (San Felipe Pueblo)

Pottery: Clash of the Titans by Chris Youngblood & Jennifer Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo)

Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography: Pastel Arches by Santiago Romero (Cochiti & Taos Pueblos)

Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture: White Cloud Clowns Jumping off Clouds by Robert Albert (Hopi)

Textiles: Untitled Two Grey Hills Navajo Rug by Lola Cody (Diné)

Sculpture & Best of Show: Windswept (Bison) by Regina Free (Chickasaw)

Diverse Arts: Aeronaut Pilot—Revolt 1680-2180 by Virgil Ortiz (Cochiti Pueblo)

Beadwork & Quillwork: His Stories Became Legend by Jackie Bread (Blackfeet Nation)

Youth (17 & under): Just a Kid Learning to Weave with My Ancestors in My Heart by Naats Tla’a (Tlingit/Haida)

Basketry: Wabanaki Summer by Theresa Secord (Penobscot Nation)

Special Awards

Several artists were further recognized with distinction awards, including:

Bernard Ewell Innovation Award: Osceola Red Shirt (Protect Your Children)

Trade Roots Excellence in Lapidary: B.L. Tom

Excellence in Traditional Pueblo Pottery: Suyma Maho

Tony Da Memorial Award: Jonathan Naranjo

Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award: Lorraine Gala-Lewis

IAIA Alumni Award: Emmet Navakuku

Make Me Smile Youth Award: Aydrian Day

Native American Art Magazine Award of Excellence: Carol Emarthle Douglas

The Best of Show Ceremony was sponsored by JoAnn and Bob Balzer, while the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) hosted the Best of Show Luncheon.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our volunteers, sponsors, judges and the dedicated SWAIA artists who make the Best of Show the world’s finest Native American awards program,” Jamie Schulze of SWAIA said in a press release.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher