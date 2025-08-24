Cherokee Nation Proves Summer EBT Works

Tags

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr August 24, 2025

Guest Opinion. Cherokee Nation stepped forward again this summer to meet a need too great to ignore: feeding hungry children.

During agrarian times, communities faced “hunger season” between planting and the harvest when food supplies would run low. Across Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation Reservation, too many families face a modern hunger season each summer when school cafeterias are closed.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Cherokee Nation — along with neighboring tribes like Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation and Muscogee Nation — shows that tribal governments in Oklahoma are leading the way when it comes to creating lasting solutions. Through the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, the results from this summer are undeniable.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Cherokee Nation alone served nearly 50,000 students this summer. We served every eligible low-income child. Cherokee Nation invested $1.8 million from our budget and delivered $6 million in federal EBT funds for all eligible Oklahoma kids across our 7,000-square-mile reservation.

These funds not only helped feed Cherokee children but lifted entire communities. As a study conducted by the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative clearly confirms, tribally administered Summer EBT significantly improves food security and ensures children have consistent access to healthy food during the summer months.

The funds made a difference for family budgets and local economies in northeast Oklahoma. We have heard years of hand wringing over inflation by politicians, particularly during election season. This rhetoric often seems to be “all talk and no action. In contrast, Cherokee Nation actually did something about the impact of inflation. We delivered $6 million in grocery story spending power to families hit hardest by skyrocketing grocery prices. These low-income households spent those dollars locally, supporting their hometown economies.

Cherokee Nation’s commitment to food sovereignty and addressing hunger contrasts with the state of Oklahoma’s repeated refusal to participate in Summer EBT. While the state continues to decline federal resources that could feed hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children during the summer months, Cherokee Nation has embraced the responsibility. It is a choice we would make time and time again to ensure that our citizens, especially our youth, do not go hungry. Oklahoma’s decision is not only bad economics, it is unconscionable given the hunger issues in this state.

This is a guiding principle for us, and an obligation to provide for our people on our own terms. It is rooted in our value of Gadugi, working together for the greater good, and our sovereign right of self-determination.

State elected leaders declined their duties, and Cherokee Nation continues to step up when they retreat. We will feed all children in need in northeast Oklahoma — Native and non-Native alike.

This effort is not a political stunt. We live in one of the 10 hungriest states in the country. It is a moral responsibility. Oklahoma’s refusal to participate is a moral failure, but one that the state can reverse next year if Governor Kevin Stitt will sign up for the program.

Just because it was an easy moral decision does not mean it was easy to implement. I want to personally thank our staff who worked tirelessly to enroll families, process benefits, and provide support.

According to the national hunger report, 82% of families receiving Summer EBT through tribes reported they had enough fruits and vegetables, compared with just 57% among non-participants. Well-nourished students have improved educational outcomes, adding long-term value to our investment beyond the initial value of turning federal dollars into meals. It turns out that providing resources to low-income families and empowering them to address their food needs actually works.

Tribal governments should not have to do this alone. The USDA systems are designed for states, not tribes. Despite the barriers, we proved Summer EBT works in Indian Country. With the right support, we can reach even more families.

For Cherokee Nation, this critical work is about more than numbers. It’s about the dignity of parents who no longer have to worry about the best way to stretch groceries to the end of the week. It’s about our youth being able to enjoy their summer and return to school well-nourished and ready to succeed. It’s about honoring our responsibility as Cherokees to care for our most vulnerable citizens. Feeding children is not just a good political policy — it is the right thing to do.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher