Aaron Payment Opinion 580

Guest Opinion. LAS VEGAS — As we enter the month of November and Native American Heritage month, I sit in the MGM Convention Center where the most recent National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Annual Convention was held this past week. When I was working on my first master’s in public administration, I had to teach my professors about tribal sovereignty. Since this time, I have trained over 30 years of annual Michigan Political Leadership Program fellows on Tribal Governance and Sovereignty as a public service over the years while directly representing my people as tribal councilor, vice chair, chair and back to tribal councilor for over 22 years.