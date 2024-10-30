fbpx
Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. 

President Biden Proclaims November as Native American Heritage Month

November 01, 2024 Levi Rickert
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday proclaimed November 2024 as Native American Heritage Month.
Currents

Vice President Harris' Closing Argument: “We Rise And Fall Together”

November 02, 2024 Leland Marmon Currents 272
Native Vote 2024. WASHINGTON — In an event that was billed as Democratic nominee’s “closing argument,” one week before the 2024 presidential election, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris rallied a massive crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC.
Opinion

Let’s Celebrate Native Heritage Month with a Presidential Victory for Indian Country

November 02, 2024 Aaron Payment Opinion 580
Guest Opinion. LAS VEGAS — As we enter the month of November and Native American Heritage month, I sit in the MGM Convention Center where the most recent National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Annual Convention was held this past week. When I was working on my first master’s in public administration, I had to teach my professors about tribal sovereignty. Since this time, I have trained over 30 years of annual Michigan Political Leadership Program fellows on Tribal Governance and Sovereignty as a public service over the years while directly representing my people as tribal councilor, vice chair, chair and back to tribal councilor for over 22 years.

Indigenous Leadership: A Pillar in Confronting the Climate Crisis, Championing Human Rights, and Upholding Civic Responsibility

November 01, 2024 Fawn Sharp Opinion 479
Guest Opinion. As we face the unprecedented climate crisis, Indigenous leadership is not merely beneficial; it is indispensable. Indigenous peoples have safeguarded and stewarded our planet’s natural resources for generations, guided by profound respect for the Earth and a duty to protect future generations. Now, more than ever, the world needs the wisdom, resilience, and stewardship that Indigenous leaders uniquely bring. Our survival in this rapidly changing world may well depend on it.
Sovereignty

ACHP Approves Landmark Exemption Allowing Native Hawaiian-Led Cultural Preservation Activities Without Federal Review

October 25, 2024 Kaili Berg Sovereignty 2454
The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) has taken a significant step toward integrating Indigenous Knowledge into its regulatory processes with the recent approval of an Exemption for Indigenous Knowledge-Informed Activities led by Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs).

Main Street to be Renamed Pawnee Nation

October 24, 2024 Oklahoma Native Magazine Sovereignty 916
PAWNEE RESERWVE, Okla. - Pawnee Mayor Cottle and other City officials held a Special Meeting at 10:00 a.m. at City Hall (located at 510 Illinois) to deliberate possible action to rename main street (currently Harrison Street) as Pawnee Nation Street.
Education

Linda LeGarde Grover Named the 2025 "TCJ Student" Guest Editor

October 29, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 621
TCJ Student is excited to announce that renowned author Linda LeGarde Grover (Bois Forte of Ojibwe), professor emeritus of American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth, will serve as guest editor for its 2025 edition. She joins a distinguished group of writers, poets, and artists who have previously contributed as guest editors or essayists for TCJ Student, including N. Scott Momaday, Luci Tapahonso, Daniel H. Wilson, Tommy Orange, Tiffany Midge, Gwen Westerman, Kelli Jo Ford, and Richard Van Camp.

Museum of the Southeast American Indian to host 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium

October 24, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 3495
The Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke will host the 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium titled Fighting for Native America – Lumbee, Coharie & Waccamaw-Siouan in the American Revolution . The event is scheduled for November 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at Upchurch Auditorium in James A. Thomas Hall. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
Arts & Entertainment

Recognizing Native Actors During Native American Heritage Month

November 02, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 1572
At the beginning of Native American Heritage Month, there is no better time to recognize the impact of Indigenous actors who are reshaping how the world sees and understands Indigenous cultures through powerful performances.

Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, Nov. 1 — Nov. 3

November 02, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 315
This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Indigenous arts celebrations, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.
Health

Sac and Fox Nation Spotlights Mental Health, Resources

November 01, 2024 Native News Online Staff

Purcell Health Clinic Celebrates Two Decades of Service

October 29, 2024 Chickasaw Nation Media
Environment

On the Wisconsin-Iowa Border, the Mississippi River is Eroding Sacred Indigenous Mounds 

October 30, 2024 By Madeline Heim and Frank Vaisvilas,... Environment 954
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk , an independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri in partnership with Report for America , with major funding from the Walton Family Foundation.

'The Future of Yellowstone's Wild Bison' Comes to Bozeman, Montana

October 29, 2024 Kaili Berg Environment 1771
Yellowstone Voices, a Montana-based nonprofit dedicated to wildlife conservation and advocacy, will host a public educational event titled “The Future of Yellowstone’s Wild Bison” on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Museum of the Rockies' Hager Auditorium in Bozeman, Mont.