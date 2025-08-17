New School Year Brings New Opportunity

Tags

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr August 17, 2025

Guest Opinion. Across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, students and their families are gearing up for a new school year. This time of the year always ushers in a new promise of possibilities and opportunities for the next generation. And here at the Cherokee Nation, we remain proud of our Cherokee students and grateful for the support they receive from their families, public school districts and communities.

Education has always been a cornerstone principle for the Cherokee people. Our tribe operates Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah, and we are making historic strides on campus that reflect our deep commitment to Native youth and their future.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

At SHS, we know that when students, staff and families all do their part, good things happen. When students stay focused and engaged, they grow in confidence. When educators are caring and encouraging in the classroom, learning becomes more effective. And when families stay involved in the educational journey, our young people are more likely to succeed in school as well as in life. This shared commitment to personal growth is what makes our school —and our Nation — stronger each year.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Positive momentum is clearly visible at SHS, where significant investments are reshaping the physical landscape of the campus and expanding academic learning options for students. The $65 million capital improvement effort includes the current construction of new academic, arts and athletic facilities and dormitories. These enhancements reflect the belief that our students deserve a state-of-the-art environment where what they dream can be achieved.

We are also proud to welcome new leadership to SHS. Clint Hall joins as principal this fall, bringing energy and respect for Cherokee values from his tenure at Chouteau schools. Under his and Superintendent Terry Heustis’ combined leadership, the school is continuing to grow both in size and opportunity, and that starts with what is expected to be the largest incoming freshman class in years. More than 115 freshmen are expected at SHS this year.

The career-focused programs are expanding as well. This year marks the launch of a new student agriculture program created through a collaboration with the Native American Agriculture Fund and Bureau of Indian Education. The endeavor will be led by new hire Jenna Dupree. It will give students hands-on experience in farming, sustainability, and agri-science. In aerospace education, SHS students recently completed their first airplane build through the Tango Flight program, with many already earning certifications in ground control and flight hours. A second airplane build begins this fall, further proving that our students can literally soar to new heights.

The continued partnership with Apple is opening digital doors. With multimedia equipment provided by Apple, students are producing podcasts and engaging with advanced creative technology as they prepare for modern, technology-driven jobs. Additionally, a new vocal music program is launching this year, with facilities that will allow students to compete at the district and state level. SHS and Cherokee talent is poised to shine on every stage.

SHS is partnering with the Cherokee Language Immersion School to start a conversational Cherokee class this year to let graduates from the immersion program continue to speak Cherokee daily, and we are also offering it to students who didn’t attend Immersion School before they came to Sequoyah.

We are also proud of our ever-expanding partnership with Northeastern State University. Through a recent MOU, the college is providing SHS graduates greater access to higher education within the heart of Cherokee Nation. The students at Sequoyah have so many opportunities to be successful in their high school career as they prepare for post-secondary life. Also, our partnership with Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah and Muskogee gives students more career training choices as they enter the workforce.

This year is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting in SHS’s proud history. Strong schools create strong individuals and proud communities. They build healthy families and help grow the local economy. That’s why Cherokee Nation continues to invest in Sequoyah High School, not just solely through dollars, but through vision, leadership, and a real commitment to the next generation.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher