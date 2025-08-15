Indigenous Fashion Gala Returns to L.A. with “Matriarchs of the Future – Sovereign Style” Theme

Details By Kaili Berg August 15, 2025

The Indigenous Fashion Collective will bring its annual Indigenous Fashion Gala back to Los Angeles on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Autry Museum of the American West.

This year’s theme, “Matriarchs of the Future – Sovereign Style,” celebrates Indigenous fashion, art, and cultural expression.

Returning as co-chairs are rapper Taboo (Black Eyed Peas, Shoshone) and model and land protector Quannah Chasinghorse (Hän Gwich’in, Sicangu/Oglala Lakota), both recognized for their advocacy and cultural influence.

The event takes place over Indigenous Peoples Day weekend to draw wider attention to Indigenous voices in fashion.

The evening will open with a turquoise carpet and VIP reception, followed by a private dinner from Chef Sean Sherman (Oglala Lakota), a three-time James Beard Award winner.

The awards presentation will feature silver eagle feather trophies crafted by Diné silversmith Lionel Thundercloud. Entertainment includes performances by Taboo and Indigenous DJ Emcee One (Osage/Potawatomi/Delaware & Puerto Rican), with Chance Rush (Hidatsa) serving as emcee.

Showcasing Indigenous Designers

This year’s runway will feature new works from:

Tierra Alysia (Kashia Pomo, Miwok, Cree)

Pamela Baker (Squamish, Kwakiutl, Tlingit, Haida)

Lesley Hampton (Temagami First Nation)

Jontay Kahm (Plains Cree)

Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo)

Randi Nelson (Bonaparte/St’uxwtéws First Nation)

Yolonda Skelton (Gitxsan Nation)

Adrian Stevens & Sean Snyder (Southern Ute, Shoshone-Bannock, San Carlos Apache / Diné, Southern Ute)

Wabanoonkwe (Anishinaabe)

Designers will debut original pieces inspired by the Gala theme, with one earning the Best Design of the Evening Award. Honoring Excellence in Indigenous Fashion Awards will also be presented for Designer, Emerging Designer, Model, Accessory Brand, and Beauty Brand of the Year. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and recognized onstage.

Earlier that day, TIFC will host “Heritage and Hues,” a free educational forum and fashion pop-up at the Autry Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the Gala will support the Indigenous Fashion Collective’s programs that create economic opportunities and visibility for Indigenous artists in the fashion industry.

More information and tickets are available at www.indigenousfashioncollective.org.

