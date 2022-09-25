fbpx
The Native Vote: 2022 Survey

Details

Indian Country needs your help. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be asking Native American what’s most important to them as we approach the 2022 midterm elections in November. We would be grateful if you’d take 3 minutes to participate in this brief, but important survey.  Your responses are confidential and will help us deliver important news and information about Native American priorities in the upcoming election.. Your time and input is greatly appreciated. 

An Update: Indian Boarding Schools
WATCH: Native Bidaské with Rutherford Falls' Star Jana Schmieding

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? 

For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.  Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10.  Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. 

Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. 

Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola Hits the Ground Running: Her First Bill Introduced Clears Committee Two Days Later

September 25, 2022 Native News Online Staff
Less than two weeks after being sworn in, Rep. Mary Sattler Petola (D-AK), who won the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK) who died in March 2022, has hit the ground running as the newest member of Congress.
Currents

Native News Weekly (September 25, 2022): D.C. Briefs

September 25, 2022 Native News Online Staff Currents 862
WASHINGTON — Here is this week's roundup of news and policy updates from Washington, D.C. that affect Indian Country.
Opinion

Cherokee Artist Recovery Act: A “New Deal” for Cherokee Creativity

September 25, 2022 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 1187
Guest Opinion . In 1935, the United States was still in the grips of the Great Depression. Millions of people felt the impact of the economic crisis, including the nation’s artists.

Removing the S-Word and Deb Haaland's Fierce Leadership

September 19, 2022 Levi Rickert Opinion 4337
Opinion. In November 2009, Dennis Banks (Ojibwe), co-founder of the American Indian Movement (AIM), and I were interviewed on a Michigan morning radio show in advance of an event scheduled for later that evening.
Sovereignty

Cortez Masto, Gallego Introduce BADGES Act to Strengthen Tribal Law Enforcement 

September 23, 2022 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 979
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) led a bipartisan effort to introduce bicameral legislation today that would strengthen Tribal law enforcement and increase public safety in Indian Country.

University of Kansas Says It Has Native American Remains in Museum Collection

September 22, 2022 Jenna Kunze Sovereignty 2890
The University of Kansas (KU) acknowledged on Tuesday it has Native American human remains and associated funerary objects in its museum’s possession.
Education

American Indian College Fund President Cheryl Crazy Bull Named Member of the Thrive Leaders Network

September 24, 2022 Native News Online Staff Education 664
American Indian College Fund President and CEO Cheryl Crazy Bull has been named a member of the newly created Thrive Leaders Network by the Kresge Foundation.

Princeton University to Provide Financial Assistance to Students Whose Families Earn Less Than $100K

September 10, 2022 Native News Online Staff Education 1114
Princeton University announced on Thursday it is expanding financial assistance to undergraduate students whose household income is less than $100,000. They will not have to pay anything to attend the university.
Arts & Entertainment

Here’s What’s Going in Indian Country: Sept. 22-31

September 22, 2022 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 1433
From Indian Relay races and women warriors to pop-up activism and world-class musical performances, there is no shortage of heritage and celebration in Indian country this week and next week.

‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Season 3 Renewal from FX 

September 22, 2022 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 1573
Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season, FX announced Thursday.
Health

FDA: Social Media Video Challenges Such as Boiling Chicken with NyQuil Could be Deadly

September 25, 2022 Native News Online Staff

Tiny Home Donated to American Indian Community Organization to Serve as Model for Village

September 23, 2022 Darren Thompson
Environment

California Senators Introduce Legislation to Recognize Tule River Tribe’s Water Rights

September 20, 2022 Native News Online Staff Environment 1897
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats, introduced legislation last Thursday to formally recognize the Tule River Tribe’s reserved water rights.

New Mexico’s Heinrich, Leger Fernández Introduce Bicameral Bills To Approve Water Rights Settlements For 4 Pueblos

September 20, 2022 Native News Online Staff Environment 1344
WASHINGTON – Two members of New Mexico’s Congressional delegation introduced bills on Tuesday to approve the water rights claims of four tribal Pueblos in the state.