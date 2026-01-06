2026 Native American 40 Under 40 Class Announced

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development proudly announces the 2026 class of Native American 40 Under 40 honorees. Selected through peer nominations, these 40 emerging leaders exemplify leadership, initiative, and dedication, and have made meaningful contributions to their professions and communities. The Native American 40 Under 40 Awards are now in their 17th year of recognizing excellence across Indian Country.

"The 2026 honorees embody the spirit of rising together, achieving excellence while lifting up others and creating opportunities for their communities to thrive," said Chris James, President and CEO of The National Center. "Their accomplishments remind us that progress is the result of collaboration, innovation, and shared visions. I'm thrilled to celebrate the 2026 class at RES and continue to follow their success in the years ahead."

The 2026 awardees will be formally recognized at the Reservation Economic Summit (RES), taking place March 23–26, 2026, at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more about RES and to register, visit res.ncaied.org. Early bird registration is available through Wednesday, February 11.

"There is no doubt that Native talent and determination are shaping a bright future for Indian Country," said Lillian Sparks Robinson, Vice Chair of The National Center's Board of Directors and chair of the committee that reviews 40 Under 40 nominees. "The creativity, perseverance, and achievements of the 2026 class of Native American 40 Under 40 awardees are an inspiration for us all, demonstrating that we can rise together when passion meets purpose."

2026 Honorees Are:

Dr. Valeriah Big Eagle , Yankton Sioux Tribe

, Yankton Sioux Tribe Jade Blankenship , Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation

, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Robert Burkybile , Modoc Nation

, Modoc Nation E. Skye Byrd , Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana

, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Michael Charles , Dine/Navajo Nation

, Dine/Navajo Nation Trish Chee , Dine/Navajo Nation

, Dine/Navajo Nation Erin Casey , Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Heath Clayton , Chickasaw Nation

, Chickasaw Nation Raymond Crow Eagle , Rosebud Sioux Tribe

, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Joshua Emerson , Dine/Navajo Nation

, Dine/Navajo Nation Robby Deere , Muscogee (Creek) Nation

, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Maximillian T. Frye , Wichita and Affiliated Tribes

, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes Tanya Gibbs , Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Loretta Grey Cloud , Crow Creek Sioux Tribe

, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Lauren Good Day , Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara (MHA) Nation

, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara (MHA) Nation Natasha Hacker , Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community

, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cante Heart , Rosebud Sioux Tribe

, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Jonas Hill , Oneida Nation

, Oneida Nation Michael-Corey Hinton , Passamaquoddy Tribe

, Passamaquoddy Tribe Josh Jackson , Cherokee Nation

, Cherokee Nation Nicole Johnny , Dine/Navajo Nation

, Dine/Navajo Nation Souksavanh Keovorabouth , Dine/Navajo Nation

, Dine/Navajo Nation Theo Latta , Cherokee Nation

, Cherokee Nation Dakota Louis , Northern Cheyenne Tribe

, Northern Cheyenne Tribe Jordann Lankford , The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana

, The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana Alexandria McCorkle , Forest County Potawatomi Community

, Forest County Potawatomi Community Anita Mitchell , Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe Alli Moran , Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Kristian Poncho , Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana

, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana John Preckwinkle III , Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Keith Ray , Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians

, Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians Dr. Crystal Miller , Walker River Paiute Tribe

, Walker River Paiute Tribe Dr. Desi Small-Rodriguez , Northern Cheyenne Tribe

, Northern Cheyenne Tribe Rochelle Stockwell , Suquamish Tribe

, Suquamish Tribe Silas Tikaan Galbreath , Mentasta Tribe

, Mentasta Tribe Tyler Thomas , Cherokee Nation

, Cherokee Nation Dr. Lois Stevens , Oneida Nation

, Oneida Nation Jameson Wilson , Oneida Nation

, Oneida Nation Jordan Zickermann , Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians

, Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians Steven Orihuela, Bishop Paiute Tribe

