2026 Native American 40 Under 40 Class Announced

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development proudly announces the 2026 class of Native American 40 Under 40 honorees. Selected through peer nominations, these 40 emerging leaders exemplify leadership, initiative, and dedication, and have made meaningful contributions to their professions and communities. The Native American 40 Under 40 Awards are now in their 17th year of recognizing excellence across Indian Country.
"The 2026 honorees embody the spirit of rising together, achieving excellence while lifting up others and creating opportunities for their communities to thrive," said Chris James, President and CEO of The National Center. "Their accomplishments remind us that progress is the result of collaboration, innovation, and shared visions. I'm thrilled to celebrate the 2026 class at RES and continue to follow their success in the years ahead."
The 2026 awardees will be formally recognized at the Reservation Economic Summit (RES), taking place March 23–26, 2026, at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more about RES and to register, visit res.ncaied.org. Early bird registration is available through Wednesday, February 11.
"There is no doubt that Native talent and determination are shaping a bright future for Indian Country," said Lillian Sparks Robinson, Vice Chair of The National Center's Board of Directors and chair of the committee that reviews 40 Under 40 nominees. "The creativity, perseverance, and achievements of the 2026 class of Native American 40 Under 40 awardees are an inspiration for us all, demonstrating that we can rise together when passion meets purpose."
Learn more about the Native American 40 Under 40 here.
- Dr. Valeriah Big Eagle, Yankton Sioux Tribe
- Jade Blankenship, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation
- Robert Burkybile, Modoc Nation
- E. Skye Byrd, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
- Michael Charles, Dine/Navajo Nation
- Trish Chee, Dine/Navajo Nation
- Erin Casey, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
- Heath Clayton, Chickasaw Nation
- Raymond Crow Eagle, Rosebud Sioux Tribe
- Joshua Emerson, Dine/Navajo Nation
- Robby Deere, Muscogee (Creek) Nation
- Maximillian T. Frye, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes
- Tanya Gibbs, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians
- Loretta Grey Cloud, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe
- Lauren Good Day, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara (MHA) Nation
- Natasha Hacker, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community
- Cante Heart, Rosebud Sioux Tribe
- Jonas Hill, Oneida Nation
- Michael-Corey Hinton, Passamaquoddy Tribe
- Josh Jackson, Cherokee Nation
- Nicole Johnny, Dine/Navajo Nation
- Souksavanh Keovorabouth, Dine/Navajo Nation
- Theo Latta, Cherokee Nation
- Dakota Louis, Northern Cheyenne Tribe
- Jordann Lankford, The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana
- Alexandria McCorkle, Forest County Potawatomi Community
- Anita Mitchell, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
- Alli Moran, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe
- Kristian Poncho, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
- John Preckwinkle III, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians
- Keith Ray, Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians
- Dr. Crystal Miller, Walker River Paiute Tribe
- Dr. Desi Small-Rodriguez, Northern Cheyenne Tribe
- Rochelle Stockwell, Suquamish Tribe
- Silas Tikaan Galbreath, Mentasta Tribe
- Tyler Thomas, Cherokee Nation
- Dr. Lois Stevens, Oneida Nation
- Jameson Wilson, Oneida Nation
- Jordan Zickermann, Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians
- Steven Orihuela, Bishop Paiute Tribe
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Monday Morning: (January 5, 2026): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend
Native News Weekly (January 4, 2026): D.C. Briefs
Help us defend tribal sovereignty.
At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day.
Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity.
That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended.
Stand with Warrior Journalism today.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher