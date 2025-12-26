Watermark Art Center to Host “Minwaajimowinan — Good Stories” Exhibition

Details By Native News Online Staff December 26, 2025

Watermark Art Center will welcome several artists from the Naytahwaush community in a collaborative exhibition titled Minwaajimowinan — “Good Stories” — on view Jan. 9 through March 18, 2026. The public is invited to an afternoon reception for the artists from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Live music will be performed by Doyle Turner and Jayme Littlewolf.

The exhibition showcases artists and their families with roots in the Naytahwaush area on the White Earth Reservation. Guest curator Kent Estey said, “Oftentimes, the only news we hear about our little villages on the reservation is bad news. We are so much more than the bad things that happen to us. Our woods are full of amazing artists who do beautiful work, and their artistry deserves to be shown in galleries and art centers. Watermark is a place where we can show our artistry.”

Families featured in the exhibition include Estey, Robinson, LaVoy, Bunker, Keahna, Burnette, Mason/Roy and Littlewolf. Work by more than 30 artists will be shown, including basketry, beadwork, blankets, contemporary and traditional fashion, paintings and more.

There is no charge to attend the reception. Watermark galleries are accessible, free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (winter hours). The center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N., Bemidji, Minn. For more information, call 218-444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org for details on exhibitions, art classes and events.

