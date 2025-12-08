Building Wealth & Trust: How Wells Fargo’s Banking Inclusion Initiative Supports Native Communities

Details By Wells Fargo in collaboration with Native Storylab December 08, 2025

For generations, many Native families have relied on community knowledge, not institutions, to guide their financial lives. That wisdom remains essential.

Disclaimer: The content is produced by Native StoryLab in partnership with Wells Fargo to highlight financial programs and resources available to Native communities.

Across Indian Country, many still live without access to a basic bank account. Sometimes the nearest branch is hours away. In other cases, high fees or past negative experiences have eroded confidence in financial institutions. The result: Native communities are more likely to be “unbanked” or “underbanked,” and that gap costs real money.

According to a Brookings Institute analysis, those who remain outside the banking system could miss out on as much as $360,000 over their lifetime, money that could support a child’s education, a family home, or a new business.

The Banking Inclusion Initiative, led by Wells Fargo is designed to expand access to affordable, reliable financial services in communities, including Native Nations.

“In many Native communities, having a bank nearby isn’t enough; we need to rebuild trust,” says Michael Martino, head of Wells Fargo’s Banking Inclusion Initiative. “Through the initiative, we ensure our bankers and financial coaches reflect, speak the language of, and culturally relate to the communities we serve.”

A key part of that effort is the HOPE Inside partnership, which brings free, one-on-one financial coaching into select Wells Fargo branches. Coaches help community members build credit, reduce debt, strengthen savings habits, and understand second-chance account options: all at no cost, whether they are Wells Fargo customers or not.

Find nearby HOPE Inside locations: https://bit.ly/WFHOPEInsidelocations

“Whether you're working to improve your credit or simply want to feel more confident managing money, HOPE Inside coaches are here to walk with you,” Martino said.

Wells Fargo also maintains a long-standing presence in Native communities. For more than 60 years, the bank has served Native communities including the Navajo Nation and operates many branches across the reservation – one of the few major banks with that level of on-reservation access.

As Native communities continue strengthening their financial futures, access, education, and culturally grounded support remain essential. Wells Fargo aims to expand that support while honoring each community’s unique needs, languages, and financial traditions.

To take the next step toward strengthening your financial future, consider visiting your nearest Wells Fargo branch, connect with a HOPE Inside financial coach, and explore the Banking Inclusion Initiative to see how the bank is helping in Native communities.