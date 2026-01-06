Two Indigenous Group Exhibits Opening January 9, 2026 at Watermark

Details By Native News Online Staff January 06, 2026

Watermark Art Center is excited to announce two Indigenous group exhibitions opening January 9, 2026.

“Aanikoobijiganag – Generations,” featuring artists Terrie Laduke, Kelly Martinson, Shaun Chosa and Anthony Rivera, will be on display January 9 through March 7, 2026 in the Miikanan Gallery. A closing reception will be announced at a later date.

The artists of Aanokoojibiganag are all currently living and creating art. Common threads of their shared Ojibwe culture are woven throughout the work, while individual aesthetics vary widely. The artists span three generations and represent different life stages, resulting in a broad range of styles and perspectives.

Listen to Aanokoojibiganag pronounced here: https://watermarkartcenter.org/generations/

“Minwaajimowinan – Good Stories,” with Kent Estey and members of the Naytahwaush Community, will be on display in the Kaul Gallery January 9 through March 28, 2026. A reception will be held Saturday, February 14, from 3 to 5 p.m., featuring a musical performance by Doyle Turner and special guest.

This exhibit highlights artists and families with roots in the Naytahwaush area on the White Earth Reservation. Guest curator Kent Estey said, “Oftentimes, the only news we hear about our little villages on the reservation is bad news. We are so much more than the bad things that happen to us. Our woods are full of amazing artists who do beautiful work, and their artistry deserves to be shown in galleries and art centers. Watermark is a place where we can show our artistry.”

Families featured in the exhibition include Estey, Robinson, LaVoy, Bunker, Keahna, Burnette, Mason/Roy and Littlewolf. Work from more than 30 artists will be featured, including basketry, beadwork, blankets, contemporary and traditional fashion, paintings and more.

Watermark Art Center is accessible, and there is no fee to view exhibits or visit the retail gallery during regular winter hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. in Bemidji. For more information, call 218-444-7570.

