Navajo Council Committees Tackle Grazing Enforcement, Code Revisions

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 06, 2026

The Navajo Nation Council’s Resources and Development Committee and Law and Order Committee held a joint meeting Monday to address ongoing problems with enforcement of grazing permits and violations of the Nation’s Agricultural Resource Management Plan.

Resources and Development Committee Chair Brenda Jesus said several issues raised during the meeting could be addressed through amendments to Titles 3, 11 and 17 of the Navajo Nation Code. She said Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture Manager Jesse Jim is drafting proposed amendments to Title 3, while the Law and Order Committee is advancing revisions to Title 17.

“This joint meeting was necessary because many of these issues fall under the oversight of both committees,” said Jesus, who represents Oaksprings and St. Michaels. “As amendments to Title 3 move forward, they may help align with changes being considered elsewhere in the Code.”

Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton said her committee is preparing legislation to amend Title 17, which governs law and order, and plans to bring it forward during the 2026 Summer Council Session.

“As the committee works on amendments to Title 17, it continues to hear concerns related to grazing violations, cattle rustling, and homesite leases,” said Charles-Newton, who represents Shiprock. “The joint meeting provided an opportunity to hear from department leaders and law enforcement.”

The committees heard presentations from Jim, Navajo Nation Police Department Director Michael Henderson and Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources Director Mike Halona.

Jim outlined several challenges hindering enforcement of grazing regulations, including limited education for permittees, noncompliance with livestock head counts, unclear permit boundaries and the growing presence of feral horses and unbranded livestock.

He also addressed unauthorized grazing by livestock owners without permits and said unbranded and feral animals continue to contribute to overgrazing.

“There is widespread misunderstanding of the grazing permit process,” Jim said, noting that the department’s horse management team has faced resistance in the field, including a recent incident in the Black Mesa area where staff were shot at while responding to reports of unbranded livestock.

Jim said the Agricultural Resource Management Plan, issued in 1947, no longer reflects current forage conditions on Navajo Nation rangelands.

“In 1947, about 133,000 sheep units were recommended,” he said. “Today, the Nation exceeds 600,000 sheep units because of limited enforcement.”

Charles-Newton asked Jim to identify where law enforcement support is falling short. Jim said the department continues to face challenges securing police assistance during domestic disputes related to grazing matters and in obtaining support for livestock inspectors.

Navajo Resource Enforcement Manager Hope Wilson said requests for assistance during domestic altercations are often transferred between the Division of Natural Resources and the Navajo Nation Police Department, creating uncertainty over which agency has response authority.

“We issue citations and work with the prosecutor’s office, but these cases are often not treated as a priority,” Wilson said. “We need stronger coordinated support across agencies.”

Henderson said officers do respond to these calls, though not always immediately because of staffing shortages.

Jesus said she continues to hear concerns from constituents and fellow delegates about weak sentencing and inconsistent enforcement of agricultural laws.

“Sentencing for theft is not strong enough in regard to cattle rustling,” she said. “There are questions about whether jail time is actually served, and confusion about enforcement roles.”

Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Director Deborah Shirley attended the meeting and said enforcement of grazing violations on Navajo trust lands is a responsibility delegated to the Navajo Nation.

“The Bureau of Indian Affairs manages grazing permits, but enforcement rests with the tribe,” Shirley said.

Delegate Shawna Ann Claw said that while enforcement falls under the Nation’s authority, the Bureau of Indian Affairs has not fully met its trust responsibilities, particularly with infrastructure such as culverts and cattle guards.

Charles-Newton said the committees will pursue more comprehensive enforcement through a memorandum of agreement to cross-deputize officers and introduced a motion directing the Navajo Nation Department of Justice to develop a cross-deputization program.

The Resources and Development Committee and the Law and Order Committee will hold a follow-up leadership meeting on the issue Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher