Partnerships that Expand Economic Opportunity Across Wisconsin

Details By First American Capital Corporation, Inc. December 01, 2025

As First American Capital Corporation’s (FACC) influence expands across Wisconsin, it is through strong community partnerships that connect Native entrepreneurs with business loan options, education and resources for success.

Working closely with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Key Strategic Partner (KSP) program provides contract funding and aligns FACC’s efforts with the state’s economic goals to help businesses build capital, create jobs and strengthen local economies.

“Access to capital is vital to entrepreneurs as their businesses progress from idea to reality and then continue to grow,” said Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and COO of WEDC. “FACC’s ability to connect with and serve Native businesses helps WEDC fulfill its mission of building an economy for all, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

The December 9-11 Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development Marketplace (AKA Marketplace) event showcases WEDC’s commitment to building partnerships with state and local entities. This annual conference brings together business owners from across Wisconsin who are focused on growing their businesses.

FACC is pleased to participate in this unique collaboration as a co-sponsor of the Indigenous Business Development Gathering: Getting & Remaining Competitive During Changing Market Conditions. The session on Wednesday, December 10, will feature:

Research Presentation: Native-Owned Businesses in Wisconsin: Study Findings Presenter: Tessa Conroy, Community Development Institute, UW-Extension

Panel Discussion: Being Competitive in Changing Market Conditions – Effective Communications with Residential, Commercial and Government Markets

Panel Discussion: Qualifying for Business Loans in Changing Market Conditions – Insights from Two Financial Institutions

Demonstration of the FACC Initiate Business Self-Assessment Platform.

We anticipate more than 50 entrepreneurs and business owners participating in Marketplace 2025 roundtable discussions, connecting with government and private-sector buyers, networking within industry-specific circles and learning about tools that can help your business grow. For more information, visit www.marketplacewisconsin.com/.

For over 23 years, FACC has been dedicated to supporting Native-owned businesses in Wisconsin. Our ongoing success depends on our committed partners, whose support we rely on now and into 2026. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, securing donor and investor support to sustain resources remains a key focus.

The impact is real. In 2024, FACC closed 24 loans, creating or preserving 234 jobs. It supported 179 businesses and hosted 10 educational workshops across Wisconsin.

We celebrate and value our partners for these strong collaborations that drive growth and build up Wisconsin communities. For more information, please visit www.faccwi.org.

About First American Capital Corporation, Inc.

First American Capital Corporation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created by the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AICCW) in 2002. FACC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Microloan Program designated Intermediary Lender and a Community Advantage Small Business Lending Company (CA SBLC) licensed by the SBA to issue 7(a) loans. FACC’s work and mission are also supported by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Key Strategic Partner program and the U.S. Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institution Fund, certified Native CDFI.

###