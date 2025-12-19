fbpx
Happy Holidays from Native News Online

Native News Online's Interactive Holiday Card by Kristen Lilya

Hackers Compromise Native News Online Facebook Page

December 18, 2025 Levi Rickert
Next on Native Bidaské: Julian Brave NoiseCat on the Lumbee Nation’s 140-Year Fight for Federal Recognition

December 18, 2025 Native StoryLab Currents 1186
Native News Online presents a timely and powerful conversation on Native Bidaské between host Levi Rickert and acclaimed author and journalist Julian Brave NoiseCat, focusing on the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s historic path to federal recognition—a victory nearly 140 years in the making.
Tribes Do Not Need a Greenlight to Build Renewable Energy

December 18, 2025 Catherine Zingg Opinion 1075
Renewable energy is an internal Tribal matter and an exercise of sovereignty—not something that requires approval from rural electric cooperatives.

Law Should Not Get in the Way When "Manifest-ing Destiny"

December 15, 2025 Professor Victoria Sutton Opinion 3383
Guest Opinion. The judiciary should be above reproach and when a judge falls from grace, it is alarming. When the judge comes from the highest court in a state, it is cause for particular alarm.
Navajo Nation Considers Ending Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Offenses

December 19, 2025 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 193
The Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee and the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Task Force met Wednesday to review proposed amendments to Titles 14 and 17 of the Navajo Nation Criminal Code aimed at modernizing criminal and traffic laws and strengthening protections for victims.

Pokagon Band allowed into Michigan Adult-use Cannabis Market Through State Agreement

December 18, 2025 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 2475
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana and Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency have signed the state’s second tribal-state cannabis compact, giving the tribe access to Michigan’s licensed adult-use cannabis market.
Hanging a Red Dress for Christmas: MMIP, Native Higher Education, and Hope for a Better New Year

December 10, 2025 American Indian College Fund Blog Education 1797
It’s a scene straight from a Dickens novel: a family sits around the table on Christmas Day with an empty chair amongst them and a somber air. Except this isn’t the Victorian classic, it’s real life for far too many Native families and no well-intentioned spirits to save the day. The epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) in the United States that has existed for years continues unabated. And while Native students deal with the same end of semester pressures and holiday stresses as other students, they’re more likely to also be living in a state of fear or mourning for a relative who may never make it home.

Native Students Can Win $5,000 Scholarship, International Distribution in Pendleton Design Contest

December 01, 2025 Native News Online Staff Education 3856
Submissions for the sixth annual Tribal College Blanket Design Contest, hosted by American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills, are open from now until January 15, 2026 .
Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Takes Top Emerging Artist Apprentices to Phoenix for Artistic Exploration and Cultural Immersion

December 19, 2025 Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Arts & Entertainment 146
ZUNI, N.M.— Zuni Youth Enrichment Project recently took the top four students from its 2025 Emerging Artist Apprenticeship in Pueblo pottery on a three-day educational field trip to Phoenix, Arizona. Made possible with support from the Bezos Family Foundation and First Nations Development Institute, the Nov. 22-24 trip served as a capstone experience for the apprentices.

From Dishwasher to Award-Winning Chef: Laguna Pueblo's Josh Aragon Serves Up Albuquerque's Best Green Chile Stew

December 17, 2025 Shaun Griswold Arts & Entertainment 3648
At the award-winning Indian Pueblo Kitchen, Chef Josh Aragon stood with a smile at the fresh bowl of green chile stew in front of him for a photo shoot celebrating the dish being named the Best in the City by Albuquerque the Magazine.
Seven Deaths in Indian Country Jails as Inmate Population Rises and Staffing Drops

December 18, 2025 Elyse Wild

Sen. Luján Convenes Experts to Develop Roadmap for Native Maternal Health Solutions

December 17, 2025 Native News Online Staff
Trump signs law that revokes some limits on drilling in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

December 11, 2025 James Brooks, Alaska Beacon Environment 1442
President Donald Trump has signed a resolution backed by members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation to revoke restrictions on drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve on the North Slope.

Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation Gets 900-Acres ofLand Back

December 02, 2025 Native News Online Staff Environment 5938
Nearly 900 acres of land have been returned to the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation in California. The land borders Yosemite National Park -- one of the most visited National Parks—— and the Sierra National Forest.