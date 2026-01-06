Cherokee Nation Proposes $30 Million OU Nursing School Partnership to Expand Health Workforce

Details By Anadisgoi January 06, 2026

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner proposed Monday to earmark $30 million for a satellite nursing school campus in Tahlequah through a partnership with the University of Oklahoma. The legislation also aims to invest millions annually to train more nurses and other health professionals for jobs in the Cherokee Nation and rural Oklahoma.

“We cannot create a world class system of wellness if we do not maximize our healthcare workforce,” said Chief Hoskin. “The package sent to the Council to consider is a generational investment to ensure we have Cherokees entering the health profession in record numbers now and deep into the 21st Century.”

Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner proposed several measures under their “21st Century Cherokee Healthcare Workforce” plan, including:

• $30 million for a new University of Oklahoma College of Nursing satellite campus at the “Cherokee Nation Nursing and Allied Health Education Center” through a remodel of the current W.W. Hastings Hospital facility, which will be replaced by a new hospital by mid-2026.

• More than $5 million for a “Cherokee Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship” endowment to provide perpetual student aid to Cherokee Nation citizens on a pay-back basis through employment in the tribe’s health system.

• $1 million annually for new health field college scholarships and youth career exploration programs through the tribe’s Education Services Department.

• $1 million annually for non-degree health career training grants through the tribe’s Career Services Department.

“This plan is a win for the entire region, and a great near-term and long-term health workforce strategy for Cherokee Nation,” said Deputy Chief Warner. “Partnering with OU means we will bring world-class nursing education to everyone, generate nursing graduates to serve everyone in the region and put more Cherokees than ever in a position to find a career path in the health field.”

The Cherokee Nation Nursing and Allied Health Education Center and Endowment Act authorizes the tribe to partner with a third-party collegiate provider. Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner announced the tribe is in talks with OU to operate the new center.

“We deeply value the Cherokee Nation’s leadership and vision in strengthening the healthcare workforce in Oklahoma. Strengthening Oklahoma’s healthcare workforce is a core pillar of the University of Oklahoma’s Strategic Plan,” said University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. “As the state’s flagship university, we are proud to collaborate with tribal nations to expand access to high-quality nursing education.”

The proposed law would provide $5.15 million in an endowment for nursing and allied health education through the Cherokee Nation Foundation. Scholarships will be open to Cherokees nationwide, with preference given to students who aim to join the tribe’s health workforce.

“The main goal with the new endowment is to create a perpetual source of funds to send Cherokees, no matter where they live, to get their education at low or no cost and pay the tribe back by joining our amazing healthcare workforce,” said Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Dr. Corey Bunch.

Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner also propose tapping $2 million annually from the tribe’s Public Health and Wellness Fund Act for health career education and training.

Proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Scholarship Act would direct $1 million annually to health field scholarships and youth career exploration, while amendments to the Career Readiness Act would allocate $1 million annually for non-degree health career training and expand services beyond the reservation.

These investments are in addition to millions already provided annually for scholarships and job training. Last year, scholarship funding totaled nearly $25 million, career training support exceeded $12 million, and the Cherokee Nation Foundation awarded $550,000 in scholarships.

The Council of the Cherokee Nation will consider the legislation later this month.

“The Council has helped shape a great deal of health and education policy and funding in recent years, but this may be one of the most impactful investments we’ve played a role in,” said Speaker of the Council Johnny Jack Kidwell.

If approved, the $30 million remodel of the W.W. Hastings facility will begin after hospital operations move in summer 2026 to the tribe’s new $450 million hospital on the same campus. Nursing cohorts are expected to begin online in fall 2026, with the remodeled facility opening in 2027.

Cherokee Nation operates the largest health system in Indian Country, providing more than 3 million patient services per year to members of every federally recognized tribe.