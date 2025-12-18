Seven Deaths in Indian Country Jails as Inmate Population Rises and Staffing Drops

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild December 18, 2025

Seven people died while in custody at Indian Country jails over a 12-month period ending in June 2024, new data from the Justice Department reveals.

The report, put out annually by the DOJ since 1998, uses survey data from 77 jails operating on tribal lands to provide a glimpse into incarceration in Indian Country.

The data shows that one suicide occurred during the time period. The report does not list the cause for the remaining six deaths. People who died during the intake process before going into jail were excluded.

In total, 2,430 people were held inside Indian Country jails at mid-year 2024, a jump from the year prior, and the fourth consecutive increase since 2020. As the inmate population and jail capacity increase, staffing is at an all-time low.

Since 2020, the inmate population in Indian Country jails has grown by 20%, while the number of correction officers — staff who directly supervise inmates — has dropped by 20%.

The numbers reflect a troubling national trend of low officer-to-inmate ratios that can put both staff and those in custody at risk for violence, reduced health care access, and neglected basic needs.

Higher rates of suicide attempts are also among the DOJ’s revelations. Seventy-six inmates attempted suicide during the reporting period. Over a 10-year period from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2024, Indian country jails reported a total of 36 deaths, twice the average rate of inmate deaths in state jails. Of those, 11 were by suicide. Jail data shows 422 attempted suicides in that time.

Deaths and suicide attempts stemming from an increase in inmates and a decrease in staffing at Indian Country jails.

Stephanie Autumn (Hopi) regularly visits prisons and jails to provide Native inmates with cultural practices, like talking circles, and bring traditional teachings. Low staff numbers can affect access to cultural programming.

She’s witnessed the staffing decreases in her work as the founder of the American Indian Prison Project Working Group, a nonprofit that provides support for Native people before, during, and after incarceration.

“When you have low staff, that is when they can say, ‘Oh, we can’t supervise you for the sweat lodge,’” Autumn told Native News Online. “That is when you lose access to your own spirituality when incarcerated. There is a lot of importance in culture and spirituality in terms of healing.”

Longer Stays, Offenses

The report points to rising admissions with longer stays — the average length of stay doubled from six days in 2014 to 12 days in 2024. Most inmates — 66% —were held for non-violent offenses. Domestic violence was the leading offense, while public intoxication offenses decreased amid a rise in drug offenses.

Participating jails were asked to report if they had admitted any inmates for “crimes against vulnerable populations,” which was introduced to the survey in 2023. 30% reported that persons were admitted to their facility for elder abuse, double the amount in the previous year; 7% reported that persons were admitted for kidnapping; and 4% reported admitting persons for human trafficking.

More Stories Like This