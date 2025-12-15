Senators Demand Accountability Amid Reports of ICE Questioning Native Americans

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild December 15, 2025

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) has penned a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem condemning the treatment of Native Americans at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The letter comes on the heels of a widely reported incident in which Native American actress Elaine Miles (Cayuse, Nez Perce) was questioned by ICE agents . A citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Miles was stopped by agents in early November while waiting at a bus stop in Redmond, Wash. When she presented her tribal ID, the agents assumed it was fake and refused to call the Tribal enrollment office number listed on the card to verify Miles’ citizenship.

The letter refers to the incident but does not name Miles.

Murray points to another letter, sent to Noem in February and signed by more than a dozen lawmakers calling on the Secretary to consult with Tribal Nations and release information on which forms of identification agents require from citizens of federally recognized tribes.

Noem responded that ICE agents are not trained to require any specific documentation to prove U.S. citizenship. The recent letter urges Noem to require ICE agents to be trained in recognizing Tribal IDs. It also asks the secretary to provide information on policies regarding interactions with Tribal citizens and governments, and to explain the Department’s apparent racial profiling of tribal members.

ICE was launched in 2003 with the birth of the DHS in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A flurry of executive orders by President Donald Trump in January emboldened DHS to increase deportation activities, resulting in a record-breaking number of people being placed in immigration detention centers across the U.S. According to the most recent reports by DHS, ICE has deported more than 605,000 people from the U.S., although that number has been disputed

Almost immediately after the EOs, some citizens of federally recognized tribes reported being questioned by ICE agents . Many tribes have released guidelines to prepare citizens for interacting with agents, urging them to carry their tribal ID cards at all times.

Along with Murray, the letter is also signed by Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.); Maria Ellen Cantwell (D- Wash.); Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.); Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico); Tim Kaine (D-Virg.); Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico); Jeff Merkley (D-Oreg); Alex Padilla (D-Calif.); Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii); Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Oreg.)

The letter requests a response from Noem no later than January 11, 2026.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher