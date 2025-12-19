Navajo Nation Considers Ending Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Offenses

Details By Native News Online Staff December 19, 2025

The Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee and the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Task Force met Wednesday to review proposed amendments to Titles 14 and 17 of the Navajo Nation Criminal Code aimed at modernizing criminal and traffic laws and strengthening protections for victims.

The revisions are intended to better reflect current community needs and Diné values while addressing longstanding gaps in enforcement and victim services.

The proposed amendments include enhanced protections in family violence and sexual assault cases, expanded use of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders following conviction, and elimination of the statute of limitations for contact-based sexual offenses against children, allowing prosecution regardless of when abuse is discovered.

Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton said the changes would improve protections for Navajo children and families and strengthen systems that have not always worked effectively.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our laws are strong, clear, and rooted in Diné values so that victims are protected, offenders are held accountable, and our communities can trust the justice process,” Charles-Newton said.

The proposals were developed by the Office of the Prosecutor following consultations with law enforcement, victim advocates, service providers and community partners.

Chief Prosecutor Vernon Jackson and Major Crimes Unit Team Lead Kevin Barnette presented the amendments, which they said would improve clarity, consistency and accountability across the justice system while closing gaps that have left victims without adequate protection.

Members of the MMDR Task Force, including co-chair Tatyana Billy and Laurelle Sheppard, program director for Victim Witness Services for Northern Arizona, joined the discussion. Leaders from the Navajo Police Department and the Division of Public Safety, including Division Director Michael Henderson, also offered input based on victim experiences and challenges in enforcement and prosecution.

Sheppard urged lawmakers to strengthen victim-centered provisions, calling for clearer recognition of victims’ rights, stronger responses to violent crimes and improved access to support services for Diné victims.

“Updating these laws is not only about punishment, it is also about dignity, safety, and access to help for victims and their families,” Sheppard said. “When the law clearly recognizes the harm caused by these offenses and prioritizes victims’ rights, it sends a message that our communities will no longer tolerate violence or remain silent.”

Other changes would more accurately name offenses to reflect their severity, update DUI sentencing to require mandatory jail time and escalating penalties for repeat offenders, and make technical revisions to improve consistency across the code.

Proposed amendments to Title 14 address traffic and public safety issues, including clarifying penalties for homicide by vehicle and allowing cross-commissioned officers to use standard citation forms. Supporters said the changes would help prevent dismissals over paperwork errors and ensure serious cases, including DUI and fatal collisions, can proceed in Navajo Nation courts.

The Law and Order Committee and the MMDR Task Force plan to continue discussions on proposed changes to the Victims’ Rights section at a future meeting.

