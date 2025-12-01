Native Students Can Win $5,000 Scholarship, International Distribution in Pendleton Design Contest

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 01, 2025

Submissions for the sixth annual Tribal College Blanket Design Contest, hosted by American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills, are open from now until January 15, 2026 .

The contest seeks to elevate the work of prospective artists attending tribal colleges and universities, according to a press release.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The first-place winner will have their design distributed on Pendleton products internationally, with the top three designers also receiving scholarships and cash prizes. The winning design from each year is added to Pendleton’sAmerican Indian College Fund collection of wool blankets.

Native American and Alaska Native students attending a tribal college or university are eligible to submit up to two designs.

American Indian College Fund and Pendleton launched the contest in 2019. Past winners included: Jenabah Yazzie (Diné); Deshawna Anderson (Crow Nation, White Mountain Apache); Chelysa Owens-Cyr (Fort Peck Assiniboine and Dakota Sioux/ Pasqua First Nations Cree Nations); Trey Blackhaw (Winnebago); Dustin Lopez (Diné/Laguna Pueblo/Pascua Yaqui); Troy Tso (Diné).

“We are deeply honored that the students choose to share their artwork with us, and we remain humbled by the opportunity to help amplify their voices within their communities and beyond," Pendleton Vice President of Sales and Maerking Bob Christnacht said in a statement. “Each student’s design is a reflection of personal story and heritage, and we are grateful to play a part in honoring their artistry and supporting their lasting legacy.”

The American Indian College Fund has been supporting higher education for Native American students for more than three decades.

Since 1995, Pendleton has partnered with the fund, providing more than $1.5 million in scholarship support for American Indian and Alaska Native students attending tribal colleges and universities, the press release said.

Submission guidelines and applications are available on the College Fund’s website at https://collegefund.org/pendleton. Formal artistic study and textile design experience are not required. Contest design winners are selected each year by a committee comprised of Native American artists and College Fund and Pendleton staff.

Prizes for the 2025 contest winners include:

Grand Prize Winner

$5,000 scholarship

$2,000 cash

Six blankets

Second Place Winner

$2,500 scholarship

$500 cash

Third Place Winner

$1,500 scholarship

$250 cash

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher