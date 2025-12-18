Next on Native Bidaské: Julian Brave NoiseCat on the Lumbee Nation’s 140-Year Fight for Federal Recognition

Details By Native StoryLab December 18, 2025

Native News Online presents a timely and powerful conversation on Native Bidaské between host Levi Rickert and acclaimed author and journalist Julian Brave NoiseCat, focusing on the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s historic path to federal recognition—a victory nearly 140 years in the making.

NoiseCat, who previously appeared on Native Bidaské in October following the release of his national bestseller We Survived the Night, returns to discuss one of the book’s most resonant chapters, “Lost Colonists.” The chapter examines the Lumbee Nation’s long struggle for recognition and the broader implications of identity, belonging, and sovereignty in the United States.

Last week, federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe was formally included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the U.S. House and Senate. Once signed into law by President Donald Trump, the Lumbee Tribe will become the 575th federally recognized tribe in the United States.

The episode moves beyond legislation to explore what recognition means on a human level. NoiseCat reflects on the Lumbee people’s distinct understanding of kinship and identity.

The conversation offers critical context, historical insight, and a deeply personal perspective on one of the most significant developments in Indian Country this year.

Watch Native Bidaské on Native News Online:

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: YouTube and the Native News Online website