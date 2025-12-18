Next on Native Bidaské: Julian Brave NoiseCat on the Lumbee Nation’s 140-Year Fight for Federal Recognition

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
Native News Online presents a timely and powerful conversation on Native Bidaské between host Levi Rickert and acclaimed author and journalist Julian Brave NoiseCat, focusing on the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s historic path to federal recognition—a victory nearly 140 years in the making.
NoiseCat, who previously appeared on Native Bidaské in October following the release of his national bestseller We Survived the Night, returns to discuss one of the book’s most resonant chapters, “Lost Colonists.” The chapter examines the Lumbee Nation’s long struggle for recognition and the broader implications of identity, belonging, and sovereignty in the United States.
Last week, federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe was formally included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the U.S. House and Senate. Once signed into law by President Donald Trump, the Lumbee Tribe will become the 575th federally recognized tribe in the United States.
The episode moves beyond legislation to explore what recognition means on a human level. NoiseCat reflects on the Lumbee people’s distinct understanding of kinship and identity.
The conversation offers critical context, historical insight, and a deeply personal perspective on one of the most significant developments in Indian Country this year.
Watch Native Bidaské on Native News Online:
Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT
Streaming on: YouTube and the Native News Online website
Help us defend tribal sovereignty.
At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day.
Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity.
That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended.
Stand with Warrior Journalism today.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher